Boy's injuries 'some of the most severe I've seen in 30 years of policing'

Detective Inspector Mike Foster is calling for anyone with any information on the boy's injuries to come forward.

A child who was critically injured in a Flaxmere home was likely to be severely disabled and brain damaged, if he survived

The police officer leading the investigation into the matter, Detective Inspector Mike Foster, said the four-year-old boy's injuries were some of the most severe injuries he had seen on a child in 30 years of policing.

Foster said Police were continuing to make inquiries into incident, which occurred on Ramsey Crescent, Flaxmere, on the evening of January 29

GOOGLE MAPS/SUPPLIED The boy was critically injured in a house on Ramsey Crescent, Flaxmere, Hastings.

The boy remained in a serious condition in a ward in Starship Hospital was likely to be severely disabled and brain damaged, if he survived, Foster said.

Foster said Police had been speaking to a number of people in relation to the boy's injuries, but would ask anyone else who may be able to help, to come forward.

"We would urge people to do the right thing by this child and help us work out exactly what's happened," he said.

"Please let us know anything that may help, no matter how small."

Information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or you can call Hawke's Bay CIB on (06) 873 0524.