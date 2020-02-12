Two dead after shooting at McLaren Falls

A homicide inquiry has been launched following the death of two people at an Omanawa property on Tuesday night.

Gang violence has put Tauranga into a state of fear, the mayor says after a double-killing where a child fled the scene looking for help.

Police were called to reports of gunshots at a home in Ormsby Ln, Omanawa, about 7.40pm Tuesday, Detective Inspector Mark Loper said on Wednesday morning.

The dead men were found at the property, Loper said.

A homicide inquiry has been launched and a scene examination is being carried out at the address.

"Police are working to understand the full circumstances of what has occurred."

The cordoned-off lane remained under armed police guard on Wednesday evening, and Police Minister Stuart Nash said Tauranga residents can expect to see officers openly carrying Bushmaster rifles and Glock pistols in coming days.

It is understood at least one of the men had gang links.

Shocked neighbours told Stuff as many as five people lived at the property and a child ran from the house looking for help after the shooting.

People are believed to live in a caravan, a large shed and a house at the property.

One resident said someone from the house where shooting occurred went to another house looking for a first aid kit.

They directed them to a nurse living close by, who went down to the scene.

The nurse stopped and checked if the gun was on site and where the shooter was before they approached the property.

"She was amazing."

Loper appealed for anyone who may have witnessed suspicious behaviour in the area about the time of the shooting, or had knowledge of those involved, to contact police.

He did not say if any arrests had been made.

Stuff understands police have launched a manhunt for the killer or killers.

Gangland violence

The men's deaths follow a series of gang-related incidents in the Bay of Plenty.

Late last month, there was a shooting in Tauranga that left a Mongrel Mob-linked property riddled with dozens of bullets.

The attack was thought to be in response to the arson of a Mongols MC-linked barber shop.

The Mongols is an international bikie gang that recently set up in New Zealand and has chapters in the Bay of Plenty and Christchurch.

Tauranga Mayor Tenby Powell told Stuff the city is in a state of fear and anger over the spate of gang violence in town.

"Every week for a month now we've allegedly had gang activity in town," he said. "It's a case of here we go again - our city is not a combat zone."

Powell said residents had expressed their shock at the Mongols-linked gang shooting as either "I'm scared" or "I'm angry".

"Really, I think I'm angry is a euphemism for I'm scared," he said. "There is real fear out there in the community."

"From now it appears to be gangs shooting gangs but it is only a matter of time before collateral damage will spill into civilian lives."

Powell said private property has already been damaged after a suspected arson in Greerton, believed to be gang-related, left two adjoining properties damaged and their businesses closed.

"The police will react tactically, they have to," he said. "We need to sit down and figure out what is the problem and why is this happening. We need all people at that discussion from the government to police to iwi and kaumatua."

Removing drugs from the community is seen as a step in the right direction for Powell.

"Until we cut the head off the meth monster gang money will continue to be as big as it is," he said.

"From the [gangs'] perspective, it's worth fighting for."

Cops arm up

Residents in Tauranga can expect to see more armed police in the streets in the next few days, Police Minister Stuart Nash said.

Police are responding to the latest flare up in rivalry as the gangs "compete for a slice of the drug trade".

He said people could expect to see police openly carrying their Bushmaster rifles and Glock pistols.

"Expect to see police wearing their new body armour. Expect to see the Eagle helicopter in the air. Expect to see police executing search warrants at gang properties and stopping vehicles carrying gang members and associates."

He said the Government was pouring more resources into policing in Bay of Plenty, and around the country, with a special focus on gangs and organised crime.

Nash also called for tougher penalties for gun crime.

"Next week Parliament will vote on tougher penalties for people who supply firearms to gang members and other unlicensed offenders.

"I challenge the local MP, Simon Bridges, to support the new gun laws. Up till now he has tried to block them."

With gangs having a presence in the area for about 50 years he said police needed the community's help to make a difference.

"They cannot simply just arrest their way out of the problem."

The property owner

According to property records, Paul Lasslett has owned the property where the shooting happened since at least 2007.

In 2009, Lasslett was jailed for 15 months after he admitted cultivating cannabis, permitting premises to be used for cultivating cannabis and possessing cannabis.

That sentence was reduced to community work and supervision on appeal, court documents show.

He has other similar drug convictions dating back to 2004.

According to the Companies Office, Lasslett was the sole director and shareholder of a now defunct Tauranga building company, Lasslett Builders Ltd.

An immediate member of Lasslett's family declined to comment, saying they did not know what had happened.

NZ's death count

So far in 2020, at least nine people have died in suspicious or homicidal circumstances in NZ.

At the same time last year there had been 10 suspected homicides. Last year's toll closed at 128, according to provisional data compiled by The Homicide Report, an ongoing Stuff investigation into why New Zealanders kill.

That number includes the 51 people killed in the March Christchurch terror attack.

The 2018 toll was 77, the worst since 2009 when 94 people were killed.

On average there are 70 homicides in NZ each year. The Homicide Report shows that at least 1135 people - 305 women, 630 men and 200 young people - have been killed in NZ since January 1, 2004. (That figure includes police shootings, hunting accidents, and car crashes where someone is prosecuted for murder or manslaughter.)

NZ's homicide rate of 1.6 per 100,000 people is well below the OECD average of 3.6 per 100,000.