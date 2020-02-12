Murder-accused wanted to 'bleed victim dry' in weeks before fatal beating, court told

Pierclaudio Raviola was found with serious head injuries in a car park near Sumner. He died in hospital several days later.

A woman on trial for the murder of Pierclaudio Raviola allegedly told an acquaintance she planned to "bleed him dry", just two months before he was killed.

Raviola, 65, was found seriously injured in a car park in the Christchurch suburb of Sumner on March 23, 2017. He died in hospital a few days later of multiple injuries, a large skull fracture and damage to his brain.

Debra Tihema, 41, Cyle Robert Jetson, 23, and a teenager who has name suppression, appeared in the High Court in Christchurch on Wednesday where opening statements were delivered.

Crown prosecutor Mark Zarifeh said Tihema and Raviola had known each other only three months before he was killed.

Despite their age difference, Raviola was attracted to Tihema and wanted a relationship with her. Tihema took advantage of that attraction to get taken out and receive money from Raviola, Zarifeh said.

In January 2017, she sent a text message to an acquaintance saying she was going to "bleed him dry" and was just "using him for all that she could get".

The Crown submitted Tihema was desperately looking to get some money and devised a plan to lure Raviola to her home in Bromley, where he would be assaulted and robbed of his car. According to Zarifeh, Tihema planned to sell the car and use the money to pay off her debt.

Zarifeh said Tihema enlisted help from Jetson, the third defendant and Moses Eli Hurrell to rob Raviola. When Raviola arrived at her home that evening, he was overpowered, assaulted, and struck several times over the head with the wooden stock of a shotgun.

The Crown alleges Jetson and Hurrell loaded a seriously injured and unconscious Raviola into the boot of his car and dropped him off in a car park in Sumner, while Tihema and the teenager stayed behind to clean the house. Zarifeh said after Jetson and Hurrell left Raviola, they robbed items from his flat, including a laptop and a watch.

Evidence showing blood stains matching Raviola's DNA were found in Tihema's bedroom and lounge and a bag containing clothes and bedding stained with Raviola's blood were also found after the murder. A fingerprint belonging to Jetson was found on the stock of the shotgun that was allegedly used to assault Raviola, the Crown says.

NOT GUILTY PLEAS

​All three defendants pleaded not guilty at the start of the trial.

Defence counsel for Tihema, Nick Rout, told the jury it did not make sense that Tihema would want to rob Raviola or cause him any harm. "He gave her a meals, he bought her a phone, he wanted a life with her. Why would she harm the goose that was laying the golden eggs? Why rob an already generous man? It does not make sense."

Rout said statements Tihema initially made to police implicating herself in Raviola's assault, were made to protect the other defendants from any blame.

Defence counsel for Jetson, Kirsten Gray, said he denied having any part in Raviola's death and was never part of any plan to rob or harm him.

Defence counsel for the teenager, Kathy Basire, said there was no forensic evidence linking the teenager to the assault.

In 2018, Hurrell admitted to punching and kicking Raviola and dumping him in the car park in Sumner. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter. He will be called as a witness during the trial.

The trial is set down for three weeks in front of a jury and Justice Rachel Dunningham.