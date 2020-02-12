Dad of three daughters downloaded child sex abuse videos

Bader Nasser Sarhah Ali had more than 500 child sex abuse images and videos on his home computer, the Palmerston North District Court heard during his sentencing.

A man has been placed on the child sex offender register after a tip from Chilean authorities led New Zealand officials to find a trove of hundreds of child sex abuse videos.

Bader Nasser Sarhah Ali's collection was divided into folders, and contained videos involving adults performing sex acts on children and dogs.

Ali, 40, was sentenced in the Palmerston North District Court on Wednesday to 9½ months' home detention for possessing and importing objectionable material.

Dodging jail meant he was not automatically placed on the child sex offender register, but Judge Stephanie Edwards ordered he go on it anyway.

"This is not a case that can be put down to youthful experimentation or curiosity," she said.

"It's clear from the way you downloaded and categorised the images in folders that the conduct continued over time."

Authorities from Chile detected someone from New Zealand sharing objectionable publications over the internet via a peer-to-peer network in May.

They got in touch with New Zealand Customs, which subsequently found the house where the downloading was happening.

Ali's Palmerston North home was searched in August and 517 video and image files were found on his desktop computer.

Among them were videos deemed to be the most serious kinds of child sex abuse material.

Defence lawyer Fergus Steedman​ said Ali arrived in New Zealand as a refugee from Kuwait in 1999 and lived a relatively normal life until five years ago when he was struck by severe depression and anxiety.

Those mental health difficulties, which he put down to family members dying in the Middle East and not being able to go there himself, led to him resigning from his job and going on a sickness benefit, Steedman said.

His children were growing up with no sense of his culture, meaning he felt extremely alone.

In a letter he wrote, Ali said he was abusing medication and drugs "until the well-educated, bright young man image of me faded".

His children had been interviewed by Oranga Tamariki as a result of the investigation, while his standing in his family was severely diminished, Steedman said.

The judge said she had no victim impact statements on the file, but could possibly have had hundreds – one for every child pictured in the videos or images Ali downloaded and viewed.

"It is easy to minimise and dismiss the harm this type of offending causes to its victims when they are not here as individuals to talk about it and make people understand it," she said.

"Far away from the privacy of the device used by you, vulnerable children are exploited for commercial gain."

She made specific reference to the fact Ali was a father of three daughters.

"If anything else, that must bring home to you the seriousness of this offending, if you can imagine your daughters in this position."