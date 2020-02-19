Manawatū school bus driver guilty of raping teenage girl

Paul Edward Keatch was found guilty in the Palmerston North District Court on Wednesday of raping a teenage girl.

A bus driver has been found guilty of raping a teenage girl more than 15 years after the attack.

Paul Edward Keatch, 53, was a bus driver who transported schoolchildren in the wider Manawatū when he sexually abused two sisters between 2004 and 2006.

​At a trial in October, he was found guilty of violating the girls on several occasions at secluded locations and his home. But a jury couldn't decide whether he raped the older sister.

At a retrial in the Palmerston North District Court this week he again denied raping her. This time, the jury took less than two hours to decide his fate.

Now in her late 20s, the woman sobbed from the public gallery as the guilty verdict was delivered on Wednesday.

Keatch's family, who also attended the trial, fought back tears.

Earlier in the trial, the woman said she was still haunted by nightmares of the event.

The attack happened when she was about 15, but she feared speaking out to her mother or police would prompt a similar attack on her four siblings.

"In my head I thought I was doing something to protect my siblings," she told the court.

"I thought that, if he was doing it to me, he wouldn't do it to them."

The trial heard that Keatch led her to his bedroom one day after school and instructed her to remove her uniform.

She was told to lie on the bed and spread her legs. He performed sex acts on both her and himself, then raped her.

His offending started when he would drive the two girls to secluded locations and grope them, while also touching himself.

On two other occasions, he indecently assaulted the younger sister.

Earlier in the trial, Judge Jonathan Krebs told members of the jury to rely on their collective knowledge of human interactions when considering the evidence.

Sexual offending could provoke sympathy for the victim, but Krebs said that shouldn't affect decision-making.

"It is not uncommon for victims of sexual abuse to not disclose offending for some time," he told the jury.

"There has been no admission of guilt for any of the offending. Clearly he [Keatch] has done some unpleasant things in the past, but he is entitled to be tried fairly."

Keatch will be sentenced in April.