Serial rapist Malcolm Rewa's appeal against Burdett murder conviction adjourned

Malcolm Rewa was sentenced, in March 2019 at the High Court in Auckland, for the murder of Susan Burdett.

Serial rapist Malcolm Rewa's appeal against his conviction for murdering Papatoetoe woman Susan Burdett in 1992, has been delayed.

Rewa's appeal was scheduled to be heard at the Court of Appeal in Wellington on Thursday.

After a hearing that could not be reported, the court adjourned the case, that was likely to resume in Auckland on April 1.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The judge who sentenced Malcolm Rewa for the murder of Susan Burdett said he saw no indication "whatsoever" of remorse for her death.

President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Stephen Kos, said Rewa's lawyer Paul Chambers was to provide a medical report to the court as to his current fitness to represent Rewa.

Rewa was to get a copy of the report and to give his written consent to Chambers continuing to represent him.

SUPPLIED/NZ POLICE Malcolm Rewa when he was before the courts for multiple rapes. (File photo)

The Court of Appeal is going to appoint a lawyer to assist the court on April 1.

Rewa broke into Susan Burdett's Papatoetoe home, attacked her and raped her before using her own baseball bat to bludgeon her to death in 1992.

Rewa, who is in his mid-60s, is already serving a sentence of preventive detention with a minimum non-parole period of 22 years for rape and sexual attacks on 25 women, including Burdett.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Malcolm Rewa's attack on Susan Burdett, was particularly brutal, the sentencing judge said.

Chief High Court Judge Geoffrey Venning described him as a "manipulative and controlling person" who continued to pose a danger to the community.

Rewa was convicted at his third trial. The first two trials ended with juries unable to agree on the charge of murder, however the second jury had found Rewa guilty of raping Burdett.

At his first two trials Rewa had been able to take advantage of a false confession by Teina Pora, which the judge said was able to be seen for what it was by the time of his third trial.

Rewa had also suggested Burdett's son, who had recently come back into her her life, could have killed her. That was a suggestion without foundation, the judge said.

The judge had said Rewa had inflicted a further injustice and indignity on Burdett and her memory by maintaining that he had been in a consensual relationship with her for some time and had sex, and taken drugs, with her earlier on the day of her death.

The judge said the evidence did not support to any such relationship and there was "very clear" evidence she had an abhorrence for drugs.