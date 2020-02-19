$20,000 debt a stress for Samuel Fischer, inquest hears

Lyn Copland has battled for changes to the mental health system after her son died.

How Samuel Fischer ended up applying for a credit card and running up $20,000 in debt by ordering a convertible sports car and gold rings has been the focus of a coroner's inquest.

On Wednesday coroner Peter Ryan questioned a nurse, who has name suppression, about Fischer's access to his phone and computer while in care.

The nurse agreed it would be reasonable to restrict his access, which might have prevented the debt.

Fischer's mother, Lyn Copland, said when he was well he was very frugal and being in debt would have caused him significant stress.

In 2015, Fischer died of suspected suicide while in secure mental health care – only the second one in 20 years.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Lyn Copland talks about her hopes for mental health changes and the toll of five years of fighting for her son's legacy.

His mother battled for years for changes to the system after her son died, saying the hospital and team should have been more aware of his history of self-harm.

She has said that, among other issues, was the final straw in the days leading up to Fischer's death.

Fischer may have applied for the card via the internet or might have while he visited a bank during a supervised walk in the month before his death.

A red sports car was delivered to the unit and the car keys left for Fischer.

Mental Health, Addiction and Intellectual Disability medical director Dr Alison Masters said taking away a phone or laptop would be a careful decision.

That sort of information would spread through the others in care and could have an impact on the ward.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Lyn Copland says the long wait for justice interrupts the normal grieving process.

Copland's lawyer, Letizea Ord, asked whether there was a culture of Fischer being too much trouble to deal with.

Masters rejected that saying the units had a large number of staff dealing with very difficult human interactions with unwell people.

She said even though the notes on Fischer might have showed some frustration with him, they still wanted what was best for him.

She agreed with the coroner that conflicts that arose especially around family were not helpful to Fischer.

Psychiatrist Dr David Chaplow had looked at the case and presented a report to the Coroner.

He said Fischer's 15-year mental health injury needed to be carefully looked at to see issues that were a danger to him and the staff should have done that.

Chaplow said it was rare to get a mentally unwell person who was not complex, often complicated by alcohol, drugs, personality factors or brain injury.

He said Fischer when well was a man of faith, good character and careful with money.

Suddenly waking up to remember about the debt would have been very stressful, he said.

Chaplow said he did not think it was just one stress, like the debt, that was the problem but the combination of them.

He believed that Fischer did have the capacity, even though he was unwell, to make the decision to harm himself.

"I think it was a calculated attempt."

He also said the actions of the nurse who had been the last person to see Fischer were reasonable although he had been surprised to find that the nurse did not know of Fischer's previous attempts at self-harm.

The inquest is to finish this week.