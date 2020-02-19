Man charged with pointing laser at police Eagle helicopter in Christchurch

The new police Eagle helicopter at their new Onehunga base.

A man has been arrested for flashing a laser at Christchurch police's newest crime fighting tool – the Eagle helicopter.

A five-week trial of the Eagle started in the city on Monday and police had used it at least six times – mainly to help locate offenders – as of Wednesday morning.

On Monday, it helped police find an offender wanted for assault, a person in mental distress and helped with the rescue of a surfer off Scarborough Beach.

FILE A laser pointer being aimed at a plane cockpit. (File photo)

Lasers were flashed at the pilot twice during those missions.

A police spokeswoman said a 44-year-old man was arrested for laser flashing and charged with possession of a restricted weapon.

He is set to appear in the Christchurch District Court on February 25.

"The lasering of an aircraft is totally unacceptable behaviour and could cause serious harm to the crew of Eagle who are there for the protection and safety of all of Christchurch," she said.

On Tuesday, the helicopter crew were called out to help police find a person who had threatened their neighbour with a firearm.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF The police Eagle helicopter will be a frequent sight in Christchurch over the next five weeks. (File photo)

Police found an air rifle when they got there, but the offender had gone.

The Eagle then supported armed police searching for a man who reportedly had a firearm in central Christchurch on Tuesday afternoon.

It was called on again to help find a man interfering with cars on Crosby St in Mairehau about 10.35pm.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF The state-of-the-art Eagle helicopter has the ability to easily identify a vehicle registration from a height of over 3000 metres.

A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged with unlawful interference, and was set to appear in the Christchurch District Court on February 25.

However, not all residents appreciate the Eagle's presence, with one Hoon Hay resident making an official noise complaint to the Christchurch City Council on Tuesday morning.

While police would not provide the cost of running the Eagle in Christchurch, as it depended on flight hours, the five-year contract for the three, 24-hour Eagle helicopters based in Auckland is about $42 million.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF The Eagle has responded to at least six events since Monday.

They attend about 6000 jobs a year, meaning the cost per job is about $1400.

Although based in Christchurch for the trial, the Eagle could be used elsewhere in the South Island.

A police spokeswoman acknowledged the noise from the Eagle was new for some in the community.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Police Commissioner Mike Bush announced the five-week trial at a hangar at Christchurch Airport on Monday.

"Every effort is being taken to reduce any possible disruption."

This would include moving on from areas as soon as possible and flying at a height of over 1500 metres, she said.

Feedback on the Eagle trial can be emailed to Haveyoursay@police.govt.nz