Auckland mum accused of leaving baby with brain damage, broken bones

A mother is accused of injuring her prematurely-born baby so badly she left her with permanent brain damage and broken legs (file photo).

A mother has described hearing a choking noise coming from her "lifeless" baby on the day she suffered injuries causing brain damage.

The Crown says the 28-year-old mother of four caused the injuries to the baby, including a broken leg in two places.

The mother, who has name suppression, has denied a charge of intentionally causing grievous bodily harm and is on trial at the High Court in Auckland.

Her defence will argue medical evidence shows the injuries were caused accidentally when the mother dropped the baby.

The 111 emergency call made on July 11, 2017 was played to the court on Monday.

The mother told the operator her daughter was breathing but it sounded like she had phlegm in her throat.

"Something's wrong with my baby … she just started to not breathe properly."

In the background the woman's brother could be heard panicking. "She looks like she's f***ing dying".

The mother said her baby was breathing in "little gasps".

"She's bleeding out of her nose, I don't know why."

Later in the call, an unknown man took the phone and apologised to the emergency call taker.

"They're just freaking out in there … the baby doesn't look very good."

The following day, the mother agreed to be interviewed by Detective Suzanne Wecke.

The mother told the detective her daughter was only 556 grams when she was born prematurely and spent the first three months of her life in hospital.

Her daughter had choked on her own vomit previously, but she cleared the baby's throat and she seemed to be fine.

Detective Wecke told the mother there were fractures in the baby's skull.

The mother responded: "How can she have a skull fracture? I would never … none of my children were around her, so nothing could've happened to her skull. A skull fracture?"

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images The Crown says a mother lied to the police when she said her baby may have been injured by her 5-year-old daughter (file photo).

The mother said the days leading up to her baby being injured had been non eventful. She had gone shopping with her daughter and the family had watched movies.

"We don't go out. I don't have a car. No one comes over … we don't have friends here."

The mother said she was preparing a Milo for her oldest daughter when she heard a choking sound. She checked her baby in a port-a-cot in the living room.

"She was just floppy … she just looked lifeless."

The mother said she panicked and her eldest daughter ran out of the house to get her brother who was in the sleepout.

She performed CPR and cleared the baby's airway.

"As any mother would [say]: 'Why is this happening, why is this happening when she's at home with me?' So I just held her."

Earlier, Crown prosecutor Jasper Rhodes said in the days following the assault, the baby was subjected to various medical testing and scans.

She was found to have skull fractures, bleeding on her brain and brain damage.

The baby was also found to have a shattered femur, just below the right hip. Her lower right shin bone was also fractured where it joins the ankle.

Rhodes said the mother initially suggested to the police that her 5-year-old daughter may have caused the injuries by picking up the baby and dropping her.

However, three months later, the mother visited a police station and told a detective that her previous explanation was not true.

Rhodes said the mother told police she had been carrying the baby while checking the mailbox.

On her way back into the house she had stepped on a sharp stone and dropped the baby on a concrete step before falling on the baby.

"The medical evidence to be called for the Crown is that the evidence is not sufficient to have caused the injuries."

The mother's lawyer Mane Allen said the key issue at the trial would be whether the injuries were caused intentionally.

"We have an expert coming to give evidence that, in some ways, supports [the mother's] explanation."

The trial, before Justice Anne Hinton, is expected to last two weeks.