Dunedin financial advisor Barry Kloogh appears in court charged with fraud

Dunedin businessman walks from the Dunedin District Court after appearing on a raft of charges following a Serious Fraud Office investigation

Barry Kloogh has a penchant for late-model European cars, but after his first court appearance he drove away in the back seat of a modest red station wagon.

The 56-year-old financial advisor appeared in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday on a raft of charges, including forgery.

Kloogh did not enter a plea and was remanded to reappear on March 12. ​He declined to comment to Stuff after his court appearance.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Dunedin-based financial advisor Barry Kloogh did not enter a plea when he appeared in the Dunedin District Court on a raft of financial related charges, including forgery.

A Serious Fraud Office (SFO) probe into his companies, Financial Planning and Impact Enterprises Ltd, now alleges he defrauded investors of at least $15.7 million.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The former business location of Barry Kloogh's Breathe Financial Planning company, which shifted to High St earlier this year.

The SFO has also revealed that Kloogh, who was the sole director and shareholder of his various companies, had approximately 2000 active clients in May 2019.

Kloogh, who was smartly dressed in a grey checked blazer, appeared on 12 representative charges, including obtaining by deception, forgery, theft by a person in a special relationship and issuing false statements.

Supplied Barry Kloogh, starring as Rene in a musical theatre production of of Allo Allo.

In court Kloogh corrected a bail address, and said his efforts to notify the Serious Fraud Office about his new address failed as "the email bounced back".

Part of his bail conditions included not to have any contact with investors and to surrender his passport.

Both of Kloogh's companies were placed into liquidation in the High Court at Dunedin on August 29, after an application from the Financial Markets Authority and following an investigation from the SFO.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A late model Mercedes connected to former financial adviser Barry Kloogh was seized outside his home last year.

"The evidence shows that the companies have operated as a Ponzi scheme controlled by Mr Kloogh," the first report from liquidator New Zealand Insolvency and Trustee Service, said.

The schemes were categorised by the use of new funds paying interest or repaying capital to earlier investors.

"Such schemes generally collapse when the operator can no longer find sufficient new funds to satisfy the existing investors."

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A removal truck outside a property rented by Barry Kloogh last year.

Investigators were now tasked with going through hundreds – possibly thousands – of transactions by investors, with those transactions dating back to 2012.

Kloogh, who used to drive leased late model European cars, had several cars seized including a Citroen and a BMW.

Last year Stuff revealed he was hiding in plain sight – in a rented home in the Dunedin suburb of Fairfield, where he declined to front up for an interview.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Barry Kloogh, Dunedin-based financial adviser, was living in this rental property.

Days later a removal truck was spotted at the house, where Kloogh is understood to have been keeping a low profile.

He has since moved to a new address.

​Kloogh is listed as a current director of 25 companies and is connected with six properties, mainly in the lower South Island, including Mosgiel, Waihola, Christchurch and Central Otago.

Supplied A 2011 production of Allo Allo, starring Barry Kloogh as Rene.

His wife, Lana, previously indicated Kloogh might talk "when he was available".

The couple had been living in the property since late last year and were preparing to move into one of Dunedin's grandest homes when investigators raided Kloogh's High St business.

Some of investors, which included friends and family – had invested upwards to $1m.

Kloogh remained a registered financial adviser until that was terminated on September 6.

The liquidator's report noted his business traded as Breathe Financial and some client funds had moved into the accounts of Impact Enterprises Ltd, despite that company not being a registered financial service provider.