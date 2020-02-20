Northland woman charged with murdering baby found fit to stand trial

The woman will go to trial in the High Court in Whangārei in February 2021.

A Whangārei woman has been found fit to stand trial for allegedly using a showerhead to murder a baby.

The 5-month-old baby boy died in the Whangārei suburb of Ruamanga on August 22, 2019, devastating neighbours and the community.

Police launched a homicide investigation and eventually charged a 31-year-old woman with murder.

Denise Piper/Stuff The baby died in Raumanga in August 2019.

A 28-year-old man - who at one stage faced a murder charge before it was withdrawn - has also been charged with assaulting the baby.

At the High Court in Whangārei on Thursday, the woman was found fit to stand trial and entered a plea of not guilty, through her lawyer Wayne Mckean.

Her three-week trial was set to start on 9 February 2021, more than 18 months after the infant's death.

Justice Timothy Brewer, who appeared in court through audio-visual link from Auckland, said he would make a decision on whether the woman's name can be made public at her next court appearance, on April 23, 2020.

Until then, her name is suppressed.

The woman was remanded in custody until the 2021 trial.