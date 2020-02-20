Teen charged with driving wrong way down Auckland's northern motorway

Video shows a black car driving the wrong way down Auckland's northern motorway.

A teen has been charged after allegedly fleeing police and driving the wrong way on Auckland's northern motorway.

A dark-coloured vehicle was seen heading south in the northbound lanes near Albany's Oteha Valley Rd on Wednesday morning.

It could be seen changing lanes to avoid oncoming vehicles before turning around and taking the off-ramp.

Police earlier said the vehicle, sought by police over dangerous driving complaints, was signalled to stop but failed to do so.

It was involved in two "minor collisions" during its getaway, police said.

The first crash was with a motorway barrier and the second was with another vehicle, but no serious injuries were reported, a spokesman said.

Spikes deployed on Dairy Flat Highway brought the vehicle to a stop and the man was taken into custody.

A spokesman said the 17-year-old faced a number of driving-related charges, including failing to stop and reckless driving.

He was due to appear in the Youth Court on Thursday.