Inquest hears that Samuel Fischer's death might not have been stopped

A psychiatrist who looked at how Samuel Fischer died in care has said he was not sure the mentally unwell man's death was preventable.

At the inquest in Wellington on Thursday, Dr David Chaplow was asked by mother Lyn Copland's lawyer Letizea Ord if he thought it was preventable.

"If a person is determined to die it is very difficult to prevent it. On that day, in hindsight as certain things happened, there might have been a different outcome, but for how long? In theory it might be preventable in that occasion."

KEVIN STENT/ STUFF Sam Fischer died of suspected suicide in 2015, in Capital & Coast's acute mental health unit where he had been admitted for his own safety.

In 2015, Fischer died of suspected suicide while in secure mental health care – only the second one in 20 years.

His mother battled for years for changes to the system after her son died, saying the hospital and team should have been more aware of his history of self-harm.

She has told the inquest that his illness, stress over a debt and other factors were the final straw for Fischer.

She had outlined Fischer's long history of self-harm.

Chaplow said that looking through 15 years of a patient's history would be difficult for those treating him.

He was commenting about how much a nurse and others at the unit knew while dealing with him.

He said given their job it was difficult to go through 15 years and it was necessary to be for it to be distilled to allow them to understand it in a shorter form.

Chaplow said while Fischer's low mood was noted several times in the days leading up to his death, it may well have been that inside he was returning to a baseline stability, or a mild depression.

"People have low moods without being depressed."

He said all the stress about the debt or things like whether he went to rehab or went home had to be put into the mix.

Coroner Peter Ryan reserved his decision.