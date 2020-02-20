Police working 'really well' with family of critically injured Flaxmere boy

The police officer leading the investigation into a boy found with critical injuries in his Hawke's Bay home says they are working really well with the family.

Detective Inspector Mike Foster told Stuff on Thursday the investigation was also progressing really well.

The case of the 4-year-old boy who was found badly bruised and suffering from a severe head injury in his Flaxmere home has sparked upset across the country with many people targeting the boy's family.

He described the boy's injuries as among the most severe he had seen in his 30 years of policing and on Thursday, Foster said no arrests had been made.

One of the boy's uncles, who spoke to Stuff on Monday, said it all started with a previous injury when his nephew fell off a bouncy castle while playing with his cousins.

"They're too big, they're way bigger than him, they're likely giants to him."

The boy's latest injuries were not the result of an assault but he did not know exactly what happened, he said.

"We don't know the truth, because he was in a different area at the time."

Last week, Stuff learnt it was not the first time the boy, who can't be identified for legal reasons, has been the victim of suspected abuse.

He was admitted to hospital on at least one other occasion, with injuries including broken bones.

Newsroom reported after the first incident in June 2019, the boy was placed in the care of his grandmother in Auckland but Oranga Tamariki returned him to his immediate family in Flaxmere before Christmas.

The family had no idea the boy was going back to Flaxmere and would have stopped it happening, Newsroom reported.

The boy's grandfather said the immediate family had agreed not to go near the boy who was currently at Starship Hospital but Oranga Tamariki had invited them to Auckland to visit him.

The wider family was struggling to understand Oranga Tamariki's decision.

"They're texting them 'Would you like to have supervised access'," he said.

Foster said police were aware of the first incident but could not comment further as it formed part of the current investigation.

In Flaxmere on Thursday for a school lunch announcement, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who previously called on people to come forward with information, said "what has happened here is a tragedy because it's affected a young boy, the most vulnerable people in our society are children".

"I stand by the fact that we need to get to the bottom of what happened here. We need to try and prevent this kind of harm from ever happening again and that's got to be the focus."

She had not been in direct contact with Oranga Tamariki in regards to the organisation's next steps with the young boy.

"I have a team who are able to give me updates on particular cases and haven't had the need to contact anyone directly."

Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive services for children and families south, Alison McDonald, said its priority was to focus on the boy and his recovery.

"In January this year, following extensive work with the family over many months, Oranga Tamariki was satisfied there were sufficient supports from wider whānau and professionals for the boy to be at home," McDonald said.

"By then, his family had actively engaged in a range of services.

"Decisions like this are never made in isolation. We always take into account the views of other professionals and information available from the family."