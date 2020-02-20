Papatoetoe deaths: Landlord told to sell couple's belongings after suspected murder-suicide

People have launched a homicide investigation after two people were found dead at a south Auckland home.

The landlord of a family involved in a suspected murder suicide must sell their belongings after being unable to contact their next of kin.

Rohan Nath, also known as Ricki, and his wife Sherine were found dead at their flat in Papatoetoe, south Auckland in December 2019.

Their 4-year-old son was found critically injured in the same room as his mother.

At the time, police would make no comment to media on how the couple died, except to say they were investigating a homicide and were not seeking anyone else connected to the incident.

FACEBOOK Sherine Nath died in December 2019.

But a decision of the Tenancy Tribunal at Manukau has confirmed suspicions as to the nature of the deaths.

"Information from the NZ Police indicates that Mr Nath had murdered Mrs Nath before later committing [suspected] suicide at the property," the decision said.

The landlord, Peter Goldsmith, applied for possession of the premises following the deaths.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Police would only say at the time they had launched a homicide investigation and were not seeking anyone else.

The decision says Goldsmith had been unable to contact any adult next of kin or personal representative of the family since the deaths.

He sought a termination of the tenancy, which was granted by the tribunal.

Goldsmith also asked to be able to dispose of goods the tenants left at their home.

SUPPLIED Ricki Nath and his wife were understood to have been estranged for a time before their deaths.

He was ordered to sell the items which had a value above the cost of storing, transporting and selling them at a reasonable market price, and dispose of goods without resale value.

Any proceeds from the sale of the goods were to be paid to the Bond Centre, the tribunal ordered.

Goldsmith was ordered to take any personal documents belonging to the tenants to the nearest police station.

Before the pair died, Nath had made a series of allegations about his wife, including that she was having an affair, a source earlier told Stuff.

He said he and his wife had separated eight months ago, but had recently reunited and were again living together at the south Auckland property.

Nath's body was repatriated to Fiji. A funeral was held in Ba, about 60km from the capital of Nadi, and his body was cremated at the Nukuloa Cemetery.

A service for Sherine Nath was held in Auckland.

