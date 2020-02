A person has been shot in the Far North town of Kaikohe.

Police were called to a firearms incident in Kaikohe about 8.45pm on Monday, a spokeswoman said.

One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

No arrests had been made but the police spokeswoman said the public was not at risk.