The Liquorland in Dinsdale was robbed on Monday night.

Police were called to the store on Monday about 6pm, Senior Sergeant Andrew O'Reilly said.

A stolen black Honda Accord with the licence plate LZT642 was used in the robbery with four to five people involved.

O'Reilly said anyone with information can contact police using the 105 number or give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.