Marlborough man admits using company card for personal gain on 570 occasions

Craig Payne pleaded guilty to a representative charge of using a document for a pecuniary advantage at the Blenheim District Court on Tuesday.

A man working for an international alcohol company in Marlborough racked up a bill of $46,947 in personal expenses on his company card.

Craig Everit Payne, 45, was employed by Constellation Brands as a vineyard block manager in Marlborough.

To carry out this role, he was issued a Westpac Mastercard by the company which was to be used for business related expenses, a police summary of facts said.

STUFF Craig Everit Payne, 45, has admitted spending $46,947 on his company card between September 2017 and January 2019.

From September 2017 to January 2019, Payne used his work issued Mastercard for "personal gain" on 570 different occasions, the summary said.

Payne pleaded guilty to a representative charge of using a document for a pecuniary advantage at the Blenheim District Court on Tuesday.

Over that time, Payne spent $46,947 in funds belonging to Constellation Brands.

His lawyer John Holdaway said he accepted the amount sought in reparation.

Judge David Ruth ordered a pre-sentence report and a reparation report.

He was bailed to April 20 for sentencing.