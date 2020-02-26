Auckland mother accused of causing baby's brain damage changed her story

Shana Tooman denies intentionally causing the injuries that have left her baby daughter brain damaged.

A mother accused of causing her prematurely-born baby's brain damage changed her story after learning the full extent of her baby's injuries, a court has heard.

Shana Tooman is on trial at the High Court in Auckland where she has denied a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to her 6-month-old baby in July 2017.

The Crown says the 28-year-old mother of four caused the baby's skull fractures and a shattered right leg bone.

Tooman's lawyers say there is expert medical evidence to show that their client's explanation for the injuries could be true.

Detective Sergeant Katie Amstad told the court on Tuesday that Tooman handed her a spiral-bound notebook in the days following the baby's admission to Starship Children's Hospital.

Inside, under the heading 'July 11, 2017', Tooman had written that the day began like any other at her home in Pakuranga, east Auckland.

Her partner had headed off to work with her father. She had done some housework and the children were playing inside.

But while making herself a cup of milo in the kitchen, she heard a choking noise coming from the baby in the living room.

She found her in her port-a-cot unresponsive and struggling to breathe and performed CPR, she wrote.

"I then started sobbing and [another daughter] asked me what was wrong. I said: 'There's something wrong with [baby]'."

She wrote about her husband and father arriving home and an ambulance pulling up a short time later.

"I was so heartbroken as we all didn't know what was wrong."

The diary also details her "shock" when the police and social workers arrived later that night.

"I was speechless when they told me Baby had very serious injuries."

Two days later, Tooman wrote about visiting the baby in the hospital with her partner.

She said social workers and a paediatrician told them of the extent of the baby's injuries: "We need answers, we need to know."

The diary account is largely consistent with Tooman's first interview with police.

Amstad said three and a half months later, a family group conference was held at the Ōtara Oranga Tamariki offices. Social workers, police and paediatrician Dr Patrick Kelly were there, as well as Tooman's family and the family of her now ex-partner.

"Dr Kelly spoke at length in regards to the injuries [the baby] sustained," Amstad said.

Four days later, Tooman arrived at the police station to speak to Amstad and change her story. A DVD recording of the interview has been played in court.

"A lot of people are saying this is a child abuse case but that had nothing to do with what happened," Tooman said.

She said she had carried the baby outside to check the mail box, then stepped on a sharp stone on the way back to the house.

"[The baby] hit the concrete. I thought her head was going to split open because it was very hard."

She said she landed on top of the baby.

"She had a little cry and then she was just unresponsive."

At one point in the interview, Tooman demonstrated how the alleged fall happened but much of her demonstration was obscured by the table in the cramped interview room.

She confirmed that her original statement to the police, about discovering her baby struggling to breathe in the living room, was a lie.

"I should've been honest from the beginning but I was just scared."

Under cross-examination from Tooman's lawyer Alex Cranstoun, Amstad said Dr Kelly had asked for a reconstruction of the fall to take place at the house.

Amstad said the reconstruction did not take place.

Crown prosecutor Jasper Rhodes then asked Amstad about what Tooman had done in the days following the interview.

Amstad said just days later, Tooman had flown to Australia. It had taken police "well over a year" to extradite her back to New Zealand.

The detective said lawyers representing Tooman at the time advised the police that their client did not want to take part in any reconstruction.

The trial before Justice Anne Hinton is expected to finish next week.