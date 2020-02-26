Man becomes second person in New Zealand to be charged with terrorism

An Auckland man is the second person in New Zealand to be charged with terrorism.

An Auckland man has been charged under the Terrorism and Suppression Act 2002.

The man appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday via an audio visual link.

Strict suppression orders prevent Stuff from publishing any further details about the case.

Belinda Sellars QC, acting on the man's behalf said her client "considers it a fake charge".

The man is only the second person to be charged with terrorism in New Zealand after the alleged Christchurch Mosque shooter.

A 28-year-old Australian national faces 51 charges of murder and 40 of attempted murder.

He was the first person to be charged with engaging in a Terrorist Act under section 6A of the Terrorism Suppression Act 2002.



The charge alleges a terrorist act was carried out in Christchurch on March 15.

Justice Paul Davison remanded the Auckland man in custody to next appear in April.