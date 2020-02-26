Police Eagle helicopter comes to the rescue of suspected heart attack victim

A five-week trial of the Eagle started in the city on Monday last week. Although based in Christchurch, the Eagle can be used elsewhere in the South Island.

Christchurch's on-trial Eagle helicopter landed in a city park to help a man thought to be having a heart attack.

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price said police were alerted to the incident outside Christchurch Park on Westminster St in Mairehau about 2pm on Tuesday.

He said the Eagle crew landed in the park, set up a defibrillator carried on board, and monitored the man's condition until an ambulance arrived. The park is about 6 kilometres from Christchurch Hospital and 12km from Christchurch Airport, where the Eagle is based.



The man taken by ambulance to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.

GOOGLE MAPS/SUPPLIED The Eagle crew were alerted to a man who had suffered an apparent heart attack outside Christchurch Park on Westminster St, Mairehau, about 2pm on Tuesday.

The helicopter was then called to reports of dangerous driving on Pigeon Bay Rd, Banks Peninsula, about 6.15pm.

Price said police received reports the car was driving on the wrong side of the road and oncoming vehicles were swerving to avoid head-on collisions.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price says the Eagle's most recent work in the city had demonstrated the "invaluable support" it was providing throughout Canterbury.

The Eagle crew found the car parked at the beach at Pigeon Bay shortly after being dispatched. Before the chopper could land, the driver again fled.

"Eagle continued to monitor the car and the manner of driving made it clear that a serious crash would occur if the car was not stopped.



"The crew located an appropriate place to safely land the helicopter and conduct a vehicle stop."

Police spoke to the woman driving and she appeared to be intoxicated, Price said.



There was also damage to the front of her vehicle, suggesting the car may have already been involved in a collision.



A 33-year-old woman refused breath and blood tests and will appear in the Christchurch District Court next month.

SUPPLIED The new police Eagle helicopter at their new Onehunga base.

On Monday the Eagle also assisted with a water rescue in Lyttelton Harbour and helped to locate a person who had threatened to self-harm.



Price said the most recent work in the city had demonstrated the "invaluable support" it was providing throughout Canterbury.

A five-week trial of the Eagle started in the city on Monday last week. Although based in Christchurch, the Eagle can be used elsewhere in the South Island.

The trialled chopper is one of three Eagle helicopters usually run from Auckland. They attend about 6000 jobs a year, which were mainly road offending incidents.

Feedback on the Eagle trial can be emailed to Haveyoursay@police.govt.nz.