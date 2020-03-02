Man arrested after allegedly assaulting woman in apartment near Wellington's Cuba St

A 43-year-old man will appear in court after allegedly assaulting a woman in an apartment near Cuba St, Wellington - the pair know each other.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman in an apartment near one of Wellington's busiest streets.

The alleged assault happened near Cuba St, just north of Vivian St in the central city at about 3pm on Sunday.

The woman suffered facial injuries.

On Monday, a police spokeswoman said the pair were known to each other.

READ MORE: Woman attacked in broad daylight on Cuba St, Wellington

The man would be appearing at the Wellington District Court on Monday.

At least two marked police cars and several police officers could be seen at the scene on Sunday.