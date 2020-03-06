Killer of Dunedin teen Amber-Rose Rush to be sentenced

Shane Rush, the father of Amber-Rose Rush, reads a statement outside the High Court at Dunedin after Venod Skantha was found guilty of her murder.

The doctor who killed Dunedin teen Amber-Rose Rush is hours away from learning how long he will spend in jail.

Venod Skantha was found guilty of murdering the 16-year-old, who suffered multiple stab wounds to the back of her neck, after a jury trial late last year.

The 32-year-old was also found guilty of four charges of threatening to kill, relating to a star witness and his family. He will be sentenced in the High Court at Dunedin on Friday.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Venod Skantha was found guilty of murdering Dunedin teenager Amber-Rose Rush after a four-week trial last year.

The Crown said Skantha, who was on his final warning with his employer, feared Amber-Rose was about to raise accusation that would destroy his faltering medical career.

Those accusations, made on the night of Friday, February 2, 2018, included him offering her money for sex.

SUPPLIED Amber-Rose Rush, 16, was found dead in her Dunedin home in February 2018.

The post alleged Skantha would turn up to work drunk, supply alcohol to minors and touch them inappropriately.

"Grow up Vinny, You're 30 for f... sakes," it said.

Another text conversation was sparked between the pair when Amber-Rose threatened to go to the police "like I should have in the first place".

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Relatives of slain teen Amber-Rose Rush leave the High Court at Dunedin after making a brief statement after the guilty verdict late last year.

She messaged him about "supplying minors with alcohol and offering them money for sex", and later added she would tell his work and police.

Skantha messaged her at 11.21pm: "So ur serious?"

"Best believe I am," she replied.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF The Dunedin house where Amber-Rose was killed.

The terse exchange ended at 11.25pm with Amber-Rose telling Skantha: "I hope you pay for it and I hope you go to sleep at night hating yourself."

Skantha was made aware of those social media posts by the teen star witness, who he got to accompany him to Amber-Rose's Clermiston Ave house to carry out his "masterplan".

​Parked around the corner as the teen waited in the car, the gloved Skantha used a spare key to get into the house and then entered her bedroom.

Amber-Rose, who died face down with four pillows stacked behind her head, showed no signs of struggle.

She would have bled out within minutes from the 11 centimetre-long fatal would, which severed part of her ear and reached to the base of her skull, an ESR scientist told the jury.

Amber-Rose's father, Shane Rush, said her death had "affected us in every way".

"Two family members are now gone, and everyone else has to find a way to move on."

Amber-Rose's mother, Lisa-Ann Rush, died in a suspected suicide just months after discovering her beloved daughter's body.

The family thanked police "for all their hard work", along with the judge, the jury and prosecution for their time spent delivering justice "for our beautiful young hero".

The case was heard over nearly four weeks and involved more than 1000 pages of evidence and dozens of witnesses.