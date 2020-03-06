Policewoman who was allegedly sexually assaulted describes night of drinking games

A police officer is on trial at the Auckland District Court for sexually assaulting a fellow officer. (FILE PHOTO)

A policewoman who allegedly woke to being sexually assaulted by a fellow cop while on deployment has described to the jury a night of drinking, stripping and nudity.

The policeman was arrested in March 2019 and charged with sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection and indecent assault. He is on trial at the Auckland District Court.

The alleged incidents occurred on the night of February 4 and the early hours of February 5 of that year at a Kerikeri motel.

Crown prosecutor Fiona Culliney told the court the complainant and the defendant were part of a group of officers who were drinking and socialising at their motel ahead of a Waitangi Day deployment when the alleged incidents happened.

The Crown's case is the officer crept into the alleged victim's motel room and "helped himself" to her, despite her earlier refusing his advances.

The officer, who has interim name suppression pending appeal, denies the charges, claiming it was consensual and a "pre-arranged hook-up".

During the afternoon of February 4 and into the early hours of the following day, the officers were drinking and playing games in their motel units and in the courtyard, the court heard.

On Friday, the victim told the court how she felt "extremely comfortable" with the team and there was a lot of pushing, shoving and everyone standing with each other's arms around each other.

"I felt extremely comfortable, you get thrown often into working with different teams and you're obviously in high risk situation and you have to be comfortable and trust them straight away."

On Friday, a number of CCTV clips were played to the court of the police officers socialising and drinking in and around the Kerikeri motel.

The woman described how at one point she was dared to drink out of a hollowed out police baton against another female officer.

"I protested it being about three beers because I thought it was too much ... my team looked after me and put some water in instead without the other team knowing," she told the court.

At one point during the night a senior sergeant "dropped his pants", much to the shock and "hilarity" of other officers, the victim told the court.

"Everyone ended up in undies and changed again," the victim said.

She said the group, who were sitting outside of the motel units in a circle, were all playing drinking games.

CCTV footage showed a group of officers sitting around in a circle taking turns to remove items of clothing in the early hours of February 5.

'I DENIED YOU EARLIER'

In the early hours of February 5 the victim went back to her motel room, set her alarm and went to sleep before waking up to pain, she told a detective in a video interview.

She recalled the defendant telling her to be quiet as she started "freaking out" and asking him what was going on.

"I didn't grasp what was going on ... I've sat up really upset.



"I felt like he was really manipulating me, trying to put something back on me."

The complainant said she started recording the conversation on her phone before the defendant left her room.

On Wednesday, the court heard a short snippet of the recording. The complainant could be heard crying and asking the defendant what happened.

She told the man: "I denied you earlier and I've woken up to you f...... me".

The victim told the detective in the video interview how the defendant had tried to "come on to" the victim in his motel room while she was fetching a beer from the fridge.

"I blocked my face and he put his hand between my shorts and my undies."