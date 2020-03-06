Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Christchurch

Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing at social housing flats in Riccarton, Christchurch.

Police have charged a 58-year-old man with murder after a stabbing at a Christchurch housing complex.



A homicide inquiry was launched after emergency services were called to Riccarton Rd about 10.50pm on Wednesday, following a report of a man being stabbed.

The man, who was known to the victim, appeared in the Christchurch District Court before Judge Tom Gilbert on Friday, where he was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody. The summary of facts was also suppressed until the next hearing.

His next appearance will be on March 25.

Police executed a number of search warrants late on Wednesday night and a vehicle believed to be connected to the homicide was located at one of the addresses.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Emergency services were called to a property on Riccarton Rd about 10.50pm on Wednesday, following a report of a man being stabbed.

Ford earlier said when police arrived to the scene on Wednesday night, the man was dead.

"Police are working to understand the full circumstances of the man's death," he said. A scene examination will continue on Friday.

The property is in a block of about 50 flats over three, four-storey buildings. Property records show they are owned by Kāinga Ora (formerly Housing New Zealand).

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Police on Riccarton Rd on Thursday morning, the morning after the fatal stabbing.

The block has been the site of at least two other deaths since the 2000s.

In 2008, Cats Protection League worker Kerry Downey was murdered by Ashley Peach.

In a flat just metres from where Downey died, Sydney Boyd died in 2006 after being thrown through a staircase window.

A 2009 Stuff article said the block of flats was "notorious for crime with allegations of drugs and prostitution".

supplied In 2008, Kerry Downey was murdered by Ashley Peach at the flats.

A resident of the flat block told Stuff he first knew of the incident about 11pm when he heard police dogs barking. Armed police attended an incident at the flats within the last week, he said.

The victim was a friend, the man said.

"I've only known him probably for a year or two, but we got on really well."

Police would not confirm if armed police were at the property last week.

Kāinga Ora area manager Tim Harvey extended his condolences to the victim's whānau.

"We will work with police to ensure any neighbouring residents receive the appropriate support they may need," he said.

He directed further comment to police.

"Anyone who has any information that might help police with the investigation is encouraged to get in touch," Ford said.

Police can be contacted on 105 or information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.