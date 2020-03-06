Confused man fined $200 for not filling in 2018 census form

Richard Allister Small was convicted after he did not complete an individual form during the census of 2018. (File photo)

A man who failed to complete an individual form during the 2018 census has been convicted and fined $200.

Richard Allister Small, who owns an industrial abseiling company, was found guilty on a charge of neglecting or refusing to fill out the census form during a judge-alone trial in December.

He was issued the fine and also ordered to pay court costs of $130 when he appeared again on Friday.

During the trial, Small gave evidence that he had tried to fill out the form twice online. The first time he had become distracted and it took longer than he had been told it would.

He tried again later, but could not make sense of it. "I'm not known for my strong computer skills," he said.

Small said could not find a button to save the partially filled in form, so the work was lost.

Judge Josephine Bouchier earlier ruled having made two attempts to fill out the form was not enough. Statistics New Zealand told the court codes had been provided for Small to do the task online, and paper forms had been provided to him four times.

He had been contacted several times and warned of the consequences of not completing the census.

Judge Tony Couch declined an application by defence counsel Chris Nolan to have Small discharged without conviction.

The accuracy and effectiveness of the statistics – critical to the governing of the country – were adversely affected if the public did not complete the form, the judge said.