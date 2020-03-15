Inmate's destructive $200k rampage sparks 'code red' at Christchurch Men's Prison

Nearly $200,000 worth of damage was caused after a prisoner went on the rampage at Christchurch Men's Prison.

An inmate caused an estimated $200,000 of damage to one of the country's largest jails when he climbed onto a cell block and went on a destructive rampage – smashing security and communications equipment, windows and several holes in the roof.

The costly incident sparked a prison-wide lock-down – known as a "code red" – at Christchurch Men's Prison about 5pm on Tuesday.

It ended several hours later when rain started to fall and the inmate, who'd threatened to self-harm, climbed down and was restrained.

Contractors have spent much of this week cleaning up the mess. The incident, which has been referred to police to investigate, has forced the relocation of six inmates to another prison.

The offending inmate, who Stuff has chosen not to identify, has mental health issues and special needs.

A judge last year raised concerns about the man being held in prison, saying he was subject to the Intellectual Disability (Compulsory Care and Rehabilitation) Act and should be housed in a secure care facility.

He has convictions for unlawfully taking cars, failing to stop for the police, reckless driving, recklessly causing injury wilful damage, unlicensed driving, and endangering transport.

Prison sources say the inmate, who is aged in his mid-20s, wanted to be moved from Tirohanga Paeroa – a low security unit housing about 60 inmates – and had been causing trouble.

123rf Police have been asked to investigate an incident where a Christchurch Men's Prison inmate caused extensive damage to a cellblock.

Guards were in the process of relocating him, unrestrained, to Miro Unit, a more secure area of the jail, when he scaled a fence and climbed onto the roof of Tirohanga Paeroa.

The inmate then went on a rampage, using a piece of drain pipe to break windows, security cameras, emergency lights and communications equipment.

He ripped up sheets of roofing iron and smashed several holes in the roofs of cells and the unit's control room, where guards had to use shields to stop him from entering.

Staff outside dodged pieces of glass and other items he threw to the ground, including a heat pump unit.

Members of the Advanced Control and Restraint Team were called in to help resolve the situation.

The elite team, which is made up of specially trained guards, can only be deployed with the regional commissioner's approval.

However, it was inclement weather that eventually brought the incident to an end.

The inmate is now being held in segregation at the prison.

Sources say he caused an estimated $200,000 worth of damage during the incident.

There are questions about how the inmate was able to smash holes in the roof – which was supposed to include a sheet of protective metal to protect staff and stop prisoners escaping – and the lack of restraint used while transferring him.

In a statement, prison director Jo Harrex said a review of the incident was underway, but staff had done an "excellent job calmly de-escalating the situation and safely restraining the prisoner".

No-one was seriously injured during the incident, she said.

Six prisoners had been temporarily transferred to Otago Corrections Facility to "help reduce pressure on staff" working in the damaged unit, which was "largely operating as usual".

The offending inmate had "significant health and behavioural issues" and was segregated in the months leading up to the incident.

"Staff had been working closely with him to support his health and behavioural needs in order to help him transition out of segregation and into the low-security unit he was in when this incident occurred."

His security classification was under review.

Harrex said Corrections increasingly had to manage people with significant mental health and behavioural issues.

"Regardless of whether we think someone should be in our custody, we make every effort to ensure their mental wellbeing and physical safety during their time in prison. This can be extremely challenging for our frontline staff who do an incredible job working with often volatile people."

Harrex's statement did not address questions relating to the restraint of the prisoner before the incident, and the ease at which he was able to smash through the roof.