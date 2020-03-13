Two found guilty of murdering King Cobras member

Luke Sears, 28, was shot dead on a rural road in Charing Cross in Selwyn, west of Christchurch.

Two men have been found guilty of the murder of King Cobras member Luke Sears, 28, who was shot and killed on a rural Canterbury road.

Alistair Cochrane, 26 and Daniel French, 36, remained stone-faced as the jury delivered its guilty verdict in the High Court in Christchurch on Friday.

A third defendant, Tereina Delia Sullivan, was found guilty of attempting to pervert the course of justice, four charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. Sullivan was found not guilty on one charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

STAFF Photo/STUFF Alistair Cochrane was found guilty of the murder of Luke Sears.

The verdict came after three week long jury-trial in front of Justice David Gendall. The jury deliberated for two days before reaching their verdict.

READ MORE:

* Fiancee testifies about gang member's death: 'There was so much blood'

* Conflict over debt led to King Cobras member being murdered, jury told

* Second man charged over King Cobras shooting in Canterbury

Sears, also known as Luke Riddell, was killed on October 13, 2018, when he was shot in the chest on Grange Rd, Charing Cross, in Selwyn, west of Christchurch. His fiance, Wiona Lawson, testified during the trial how she desperately tried to flag down help as Sears lay dying on the side of the road.

STAFF Photo/STUFF Daniel Gary French was found guilty of the murder of Luke Sears, along with his co-accused Alistair Cochrane.

The jury heard Sears' death was the result of conflict over an alleged drug debt. According to the Crown, French ran a large-scale cannabis operation in Charing Cross and Sears had bought cannabis from him.

A dispute arose between the pair regarding debt each of the men thought they were owed. Sears thought French owed the King Cobras gang money, but French thought he was owed $20,000 by Sears.

The dispute culminated in a physical confrontation between French and Sears on Grange Rd.

STAFF Photo/STUFF Tereina Sullivan in court during the trial.

Lawson, who was present during the confrontation, told the court she tried to stop the two men fighting. She said she then noticed another man – Cochrane – on the opposite side of the road pointing what looked like a black shotgun at Sears.

Sears held up his arms and walked towards Cochrane asking him what he was going to do with the gun. Lawson said she asked Cochrane to put the gun away, but Sears pushed her out of the way and told her to get back in the car.

When Cochrane said he was going to leave, Sears tried to take the keys from the two men's vehicle. Cochrane then pulled the trigger, shooting Sears in the chest and shoulder.

STAFF Photo/STUFF Alistair Cochrane, Daniel Gary French and Tereina Sullivan during their trial in the High Court in Christchurch.

French and Cochrane drove away, leaving Sears collapsed on the road with his partner trying to flag down other vehicles for help. Sears died shortly after.

Crown prosecutor Mitchell McClenaghan said although French was not the one who pulled the trigger, he was guilty of murder under party liability.

Sears' relative, Justin Fisher, told the jury about the gang life Sears was entangled in, referring to Sears as "the true definition of gangster".

When asked about a heated exchange between French and Sears the day before the murder, during which a shotgun was allegedly produced, Fisher said: "You can't pull a gun on a gangster. You'd create a war."

He admitted warning Sears the day before he was killed to be careful "doing the things he did" or he might end up in jail or dead.

Lawson said she saw Sears wearing his King Cobra gang patch and knew how proud he was, but did not know anything about the gang's activities.

Justice Gendall remanded all three defendants in custody until their sentencing on April 22.