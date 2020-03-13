Four charged with murder over death of Auckland Prison inmate Blake John Lee

Auckland Prison, north of Auckland, where the country's most violent prisoners are held (file photo).

Four men have been charged with murder in relation to the death of inmate Blake John Lee.

Lee died after allegedly being assaulted at Auckland Prison on March 5.

Police were called to the Paremoremo prison, in north Auckland, at about 3pm following reports of an inmate-on-inmate assault.

Blake received serious injuries and died at the scene.

Two 20 year olds, a 23-year-old and a 39-year-old, jointly charged with murder, are due to appear in the North Shore District Court via audio visual link on March 19.



Earlier, Corrections chief custodial officer Neil Beales said the prisoner died in the prison yard.

Alan Whitley, Corrections Association president, said he understood the prisoner had been stabbed.

Lee was serving a sentence of seven years and seven months in prison after subjecting his partner to a brutal assault in 2017.

At his trial, the Crown said Lee held his partner captive at their Rotorua home for hours and beat her.

At Lee's sentencing, a cultural report detailed his background that included an "extremely disadvantaged childhood". He was exposed to violence, drugs and gang culture from a young age.

He went on to become a member of the Mongrel Mob.

Lee unsuccessfully appealed his conviction and sentence.

At the end of its judgement, the Court of Appeal assessed Lee's prospects for the future.

"...[A]t 25 years of age, Mr Lee is now firmly entrenched in a gang environment and there is no suggestion this is likely to change in the future. His prospects of rehabilitation are therefore low and the risk of future offending is correspondingly high."

As New Zealand's only specialist maximum-security facility, the prison contains some of the country's most violent offenders.

They include the man accused of the Christchurch mosque shootings and two-time murderer Graeme Burton.

Burton was attacked at the prison in 2018 and managed to survive life-threatening injuries.