Hamilton police pursuit ends in Waikato River

A man is in custody after a police pursuit through Hamilton on Friday night

A Hamilton man is in custody after being trapped in a stolen car in the Waikato River.

The 24-year-old driver failed to stop and a police pursuit then began through Hamilton on Friday evening.

The car went into the water off the boat ramp on Grantham St in the centre of the city.

"There were two people in the car, one of them got trapped in the car and officers had to dive in and free him from the car," Senior Sergeant Simon Cherry said.

A female passenger got out of the car uninjured, as were the four officers who jumped into the river to help the man.

"Thankfully no one was injured and the matter was resolved successfully."

The man is now in custody and will appear in the Hamilton District Court on Saturday facing numerous charges including failing to stop and driving in a dangerous manner

"The car is still in the river, we won't be able to recover it until tomorrow.

"It turns out it was a stolen vehicle and we will be making plans to recover that tomorrow."