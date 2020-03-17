Shannon Baker murder trial: Home invasion victim left with 'no chance of survival'

Shannon Baker was found dead in his Auckland home on December 11, 2018.

The victim of a home invasion was attacked, tortured and left with "no chance of survival" due to the deliberate actions of his alleged murderers, a jury has heard.

Shannon Shelby Baker, 55, was found dead at his home in Auckland's Sandringham in the early hours of December 11, 2018.

He had been beaten, "hog-tied" and left face down to die on his bed before being robbed.

Don Ekeroma and Benny Fatu both deny his murder and are on trial before a jury of seven women and five men at the High Court in Auckland.

Crown prosecutor Brett Tantrum told the jury in his closing address on Tuesday the men's "deliberate and intentional acts" left Baker with "no chance of survival".

Don Ekeroma, left, and Benny Fatu appear in the High Court at Auckland on a charge on murdering Shannon Shelby Baker.

Tantrum said both men went to Baker's address with the intent to rob him. They armed themselves with weapons and entered the property.

This was an unprovoked attack on a man considerably smaller than his attackers, who were armed, he told the jury.

"None of the serious injuries were an accident," he said.

Evidence given during the trial showed Fatu and Ekeroma damaged Baker's left eye to the point that, if he had survived, he would have lost sight in his eye, the court heard.

Both his eyes were swollen shut and his nose was broken.

"The defendants blocked his airways to prevent him from breathing and tied him up in a way he couldn't move," Tantrum said.

Justice Pheroze Jagose addressed the jury before the closing arguments from the Crown and defence lawyers on Tuesday.

"There is no dispute [the defendants] robbed Baker on December 11, 2018," he said.

"The question is: Are you sure the actions [by the defendants] caused the death of Shannon Baker?"

Jagose said killing someone by an unlawful act is a crime – if it is not murder, it is manslaughter.

The Crown has charged Fatu and Ekeroma as parties, which means if one is convicted of murder and the other knew the consequences of that person's actions, the other party is guilty.

In his closing address, Fatu's defence lawyer Graeme Newell said the Crown had not disproved Fatu's version of the night's events, which were that he did not know Baker, he did not tie him up and he did not intend for him to be murdered.

Expert pathologist evidence stated Baker died by asphyxiation from a combination of his immobilisation, from being hog-tied, and from a pair of shorts placed over his face as a gag.

Newell said any other evidence in relation to Fatu's involvement, apart from his admissions in his police interview, are speculation.

"Being a party makes you a murderer – that's how it works. But you [the jury] have to be sure that Fatu knew that this murder could well happen," he said to the jury.

Ekeroma's defence lawyer Lester Cordwell said his client was not trying to avoid responsibility for his part in Baker's death.

In his closing statement, he asked the jury not to speculate about what happened that night.

"There's no evidence of what was going down and what was going to happen."

The pair did not bring restraints with them and Baker was tied up and gagged by his own items – his shorts, his own cable ties, and a nearby phone charger, he said.

"There were other items in the room that could have been used to cause really serious harm."

Cordwell said Ekeroma's actions amounted to manslaughter, but not murder.

The shorts, which were applied to Baker's face as a gag, became wet with his own saliva.

Pathologist evidence said because the shorts got wet, this made it more likely the material would stick to Baker's face and be harder to breathe through.

Cordwell said while an expert would know this contributed to death, there was no way Ekeroma could have possibly known that and therefore it was not murder.