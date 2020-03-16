Jury on slavery trial retires to consider verdicts

Joseph Matamata, aka Viliamu Samu, is on trial in the High Court in Napier. (File photo)

The jury considering the fate of a man facing slavery and human trafficking charges has begun its deliberations after a five-week trial.

The jury retired at 2.27pm on Monday after listening to Justice Helen Cull's summing up of the trial of Samoan chief Joseph Matamata at the High Court in Napier.

The 65-year-old Hastings-based matai, or chief, faces 11 charges of trafficking people and 13 charges of dealing in slaves.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF The trial is before Justice Helen Cull in the High Court at Napier. (File photo)

The alleged offending occurred in Hastings between late 1994 and April last year, and involved 13 victims.

The Crown alleged that Matamata brought Samoan citizens into New Zealand with the expectation from them that they would earn big money by Samoan standards.

But once here, they were exploited by Matamata for his financial gain. He would take workers to orchards or work sites and receive "bags of cash" as payment for their work but would never pass it on to them, the Crown said.

Justice Cull reminded them that a slave was defined as a person retained as property and slavery was the ability of one person to control another person as they would control a chattel, or "thing".

Joseph Matamata arrives at court with his lawyer Roger Philip last year. (File photo)

"Slavery can only be present if possession is present," Cull said.

Earlier in the day defence counsel Roger Philip, made his closing statement, telling jurors there was no pattern in the alleged offending, as claimed by the Crown, and there was a lack of evidence.

Philip questioned why it took the Crown so long to lay charges against Matamata and asked the jury to consider if the trial was a grievance over money by the complainants.

Clinton Llewellyn The trial ran into its sixth week in the High Court at Napier on Monday.

"If he was a slave master why would these men be allowed to go and play rugby, play sport ... go nightclubbing, go drinking?"

Philp said the trial had a strong cultural context and although he had been in New Zealand for 40 years Matamata was "strongly rooted in Samoan culture" and as a matai, or chief, he did not see money as the primary measure of success.



Matamata offered the complainants access to "another world" and the opportunity for betterment, Philip said.

The complainants who gave evidence had either lied or been confused about what they believed Matamata told them, he said.

When the Crown closed its case last week prosecutor Clayton Walker said Matamata had led the victims to believe they were coming to New Zealand to work for the betterment of themselves and their families, but he never intended to pay them what they earned.

Evidence presented in the trial showed Matamata had kept the money himself, Walker said.

Matamata treated the complainants as chattels and controlled them "in the same way as you'd possess an item, a thing".

All the complainants understood they were coming to New Zealand to work and he asked jurors to consider why Matamata would pay thousands of dollars for the flights, visas and passports for the complainants if they were just coming for a holiday of a few months as Matamata claimed.

"It simply doesn't make sense," Walker said.

Each slavery charge carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison while the human trafficking charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison or a $500,000 fine.