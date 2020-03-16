Police arrest fleeing driver involved in crash that injured three in Christchurch
A man fled police, crashed into a car injuring three people and then ran from the scene.
Officers noticed a vehicle of interest on Marshland Rd, Shirley, about 9.25pm on March 8.
The driver speed off, but police did not chase him. He crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Hills Rd and Akaroa St in Mairehau shortly after.
A St John spokesman said three people were moderately injured in the crash and taken to Christchurch Hospital.
The driver of the fleeing vehicle, a 30-year-old man, and a 20-year-old female passenger ran from the crash.
The woman was arrested shortly after and charged with unlawfully getting into a vehicle. She is set to appear in the Christchurch District Court on April 3.
The man got away but was arrested and charged with several driving offences last Friday.
He appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Saturday and iis set to reappear on March 27.
According to NZ Transport Agency crash data, there have been at least 10 other crashes at the intersection since January 2000. Of those, three resulted in serious injuries and the rest were non-injury crashes.
