Police sex assault trial: Behaviour of cops on deployment was 'recipe for disaster'

The alleged sexual assault happened at a Kerikeri motel while the officers were on deployment for Waitangi Day commemorations.

The Crown says a cop "raped" a fellow police officer, while the defence claims the encounter was a consensual hook-up.

The accused police officer, who has interim name suppression, denies indecently assaulting the woman on the night of February 4 and sexually violating her in the early hours of February 5 at a Kerikeri motel last year.

The alleged attack happened when the officers, along with a group of colleagues, were in Northland for Waitangi Day commemorations and had been drinking, socialising and even stripping.

Closing her case to the jury, Crown prosecutor Fiona Culliney said the defendant "raped" the complainant, then tried to cover up what he did.

On Tuesday, Culliney said the defendant's version of what happened was inconsistent, self-serving, and he'd fabricated accounts in the aftermath.

"He did all of that because he's guilty. He indecently assaulted her ... [in the first alleged incident] " Culliney said.

CHRIS MCKEEN/STUFF Crown prosecutor Fiona Culliney said the defendant "helped himself" to the accused.

Later that night, when he knew the coast was clear, and with the "sense of entitlement", he crept into her room and raped her, the Crown prosecutor said.

Soon after the woman was allegedly attacked by the defendant, the female officer started recording part of their conversation.

The alleged victim can be heard crying in the recording and tells the man: "I denied you earlier and I've woken up to you f...... me," the victim said.

She said the complainant was highly credible and preserved evidence that there was no consensual activity.

During the trial, the female officer told the court she'd earlier refused the defendant's advances and thought that was the end of it, before waking up to a feeling of "pain" and the defendant in her bed.

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Defence counsel Paul Borich QC says his client went into the complainant's room thinking it was a pre-arranged hookup.

CCTV played to the jury has shown officers drinking, socialising and participating in a stripping game on the night of the incident.

Culliney told the jurors to focus on that video, including the complainant's actions before the first alleged indecent assault and after.

The "banter" between the officers was innocent fun, but the moment the complainant realised the defendant was interested in her sexually, she shut him down, Culliney said.

At 2.34am, the footage showed the accused "creeping" across the motel courtyard and sliding the female officer's door open before creeping inside.

Culliney reminded the jury the trial wasn't about flirting, as flirting was subjective and did not amount to consent.

CHRIS MCKEEN/STUFF Judge Evangelos Thomas will sum up to the jury on Wednesday.

'RECIPE FOR DISASTER'

Defence counsel Paul Borich QC said the the correct verdict in this case was "not guilty".

Borich said the pair had gone into the motel unit earlier in the night to "avoid prying eyes" after flirting.

"There was something of a hook up and they'd get back to it at a later stage," Borich said.

The court has previously heard, the defendant deleted Snapchat messages he sent to her shortly before 1am on February 5.

"We don't know the context ... in his panic to distance himself from what is a consenting encounter, he's done some dumb things, deleting that message was the dumbest.

"You don't prewarn your victim of an impending sexual assault," Borich said.

Later that night there was kissing, cuddling and touching between the pair in the complainant's motel room. But it was consensual, Borich said.

He told the jury both the accused and the complainant had lied to save themselves embarrassment, save their relationships and protect their employment.

However, Borich reminded the jury the morals of the accused's conduct was to be judged by those around him.

"He has messed up badly but not in a legal sense," he said.

New Zealand Police had also let the pair down, Borich said.

"What happened up there was not good, it was not good ... all these people up there drinking ... it was a recipe for disaster. Is it any wonder we now have this mess to sort out?"

Judge Evangelos Thomas will sum up to the jury on Wednesday before the jury begins its deliberations.