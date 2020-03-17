Man charged with murder of Taupō woman appears in court

The 35-year-old man appeared in Hamilton District Court on Tuesday morning charged with murder.

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a Taupō mother.

The 35-year-old man appeared in Hamilton District Court on Tuesday morning charged with the murder of Samantha Reid.

Reid, 33, died in Waikato Hospital on Sunday, January 26, after being found with critical injuries at a rural property north of Taupō the day before.

The man is also facing two counts of injuring with intent to injure in relation to previous incident on Boxing Day last year.

He has been in custody since January and on Tuesday appeared via AVL where his lawyer Kerry Burroughs sought interim name suppression for his client.

Burroughs said he was yet to speak to his client about the murder charge and the man still needed to inform family.

Judge Jonathan Down granted interim name suppression for the man until his next court appearance in the High Court at Rotorua on April 3.

He then remanded the man in custody until that date.