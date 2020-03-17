Killer who stabbed murderer Graeme Burton in prison gets preventive detention

Double-murderer Graeme Burton was attacked in prison in 2018.

A convicted killer who stabbed one of New Zealand's most notorious murderers at the country's maximum security prison has been sentenced to preventive detention.

Siuaki Lisiate, 39, appeared in the High Court at Auckland on Tuesday for participating, along with two other inmates, in the attack on Graeme Burton.

Burton is serving a life sentence with a minimum non-parole period of 26 years for shooting Karl Kuchenbecker dead in Lower Hutt in 2007.

Preventive detention means Lisiate will only be released when authorities are satisfied he's no longer a risk to the community.

Lisiate is already serving a life sentence for murder. The senior Crips member ordered the execution of rival Bloods gang member, 23-year-old Tue Faavae, in 2009 at Auckland Prison at Paremoremo - the same institution at which he attacked Burton.

Lisiate stabbed Burton more than 40 times using an improvised knife, or shank, according to court documents.

Two other prisoners, Te Ariki Poulgrain and Tama Tapine, also took part in the assault.

The attack left Burton with "severely diminished vision" in one eye.

In September 2019, Lisiate pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm to Burton in relation to the incident on May 11, 2018.

Burton, who had a leg amputated after being shot by the police in 2007, had his prosthetic leg on and was walking outside the cells when he was punched in the face by Tapine.

The blow caused Burton to fall over. Poulgrain and Lisiate ran towards Burton before Lisiate took out two shanks he had hidden in his clothing.

Abigail Dougherty Convicted killer Siuaki Lisiate appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Tuesday.

Court document said Burton lay on the ground, curled up in the foetal position, as he tried to protect his head and face with his hands.

Burton was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He had a large stab wound to his right eye, stab wounds to his arms and left hand and superficial cuts to his face and head.

When he entered the High Court for his sentencing, Lisiate made what appeared to be a Crips gang sign with his hands.

​Prosecutor David Wiseman said reports prepared for the court stated Lisiate was at high risk of serious violent offending.

Defence lawyer Ron Mansfield said Lisiate had believed Burton was planning a similar attack on him and "chose to strike first".

But Justice Geoffrey Venning rejected the suggestion Lisiate had been acting in self defence.

He said CCTV footage showed Burton was no immediate threat to Lisiate.

"You had no right to take matters into your own hands even if Mr Burton had threatened you," Justice Venning said.

Venning added that Lisiate blamed the prison system for putting him and Burton in the same unit.

"You have a lack of insight into your behaviour and a sense of entitlement," Venning said.

Lisiate swore at the judge and hit a glass panel in the dock as he was led from the court room by several security guards.

Tapine had been serving a sentence of three years in prison for burglaries at the time and had three years and nine months added to his jail time for the attack.