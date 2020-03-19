Shannon Baker murder trial: Pair found guilty of manslaughter

Shannon Shelby Baker died at his home in Sandringham, Auckland, on December 11, 2018.

Two men have been cleared of murdering a man in a "gruesome" home invasion.

Shannon Shelby Baker's body was found at his Sandringham apartment, in Auckland, in the early hours of December 11, 2018. The 55-year-old had been beaten, "hog-tied" and left face down to die on his bed.

Don Ekeroma and Benny Fatu have been on trial at the High Court at Auckland, after where they denied murder.

The jury delivered a unanimous verdict of manslaughter on Thursday after nearly 10 hours of deliberation.

There was no dispute the men invaded Baker's home on the day in question, intending to steal methamphetamine and money, the court heard.

The Crown claimed the pair attacked, tortured and left Baker with "no chance of survival" due to their deliberate actions.

But the defence argued Baker's death was the result of a robbery gone wrong.

The Crown charged Fatu and Ekeroma as joint parties, meaning if one was convicted of murder and the other knew the consequences of that person's actions, the other was also guilty.

Justice Pheroze Jagose remanded Ekeroma and Fatu in custody until sentencing on May 1, 2020.

David White/Stuff Don Ekeroma, left, and Benny Fatu have been on trial in the Auckland High Court accused of murdering Shannon Shelby Baker.

THE EVIDENCE

During the trial, the court heard Ekeroma's DNA – but not Fatu's – was found on a cable tie used to immobilise Baker.

Both men's fingerprints were found on items in his house.

​Baker's eyes were swollen shut, his left eye was damaged so badly he would've lost his sight if he survived, and his nose was broken.

Crown prosecutor Brett Tantrum said none of Baker's serious injuries were accidental.

"The defendants blocked his airways to prevent him from breathing and tied him up in a way he couldn't move," Tantrum said.

Fatu's defence lawyer Graeme Newell argued there was no evidence of intentional homicide.

His client maintained he did not know Baker, did not tie him up and did not intend for him to be murdered.

Ekeroma's defence lawyer Lester Cordwell said while Ekeroma intended for Baker to suffer some discomfort and harm, that harm fell short of the really serious harm needed to prove the charge of murder.

He said Ekeroma's actions amounted to manslaughter, but not murder.

The pair were remanded in custody and will be sentenced at a later date.