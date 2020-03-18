A 13-year 'living nightmare': Man jailed for rape, violence against woman, children

Kevin Riley Plant, pictured in 2015, will spend at least 10 years in prison for raping a woman and girl, holding a woman's head under water, strangling her and kidnapping.

A Christchurch man whose 13-year reign of terror included raping a woman and child, holding a woman's head under water and whipping her with a hose has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Kevin Riley Plant, 40, was sentenced on 43 charges in the High Court in Christchurch on Wednesday. A minimum term of imprisonment of 10 years was imposed.

Plant, who was serving a prison sentence of six years and six months for hitting a stranger in the head with a garden spade when the latest charges against him were laid, was found guilty of 42 charges during a three-week trial last year.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF A 40-year-old man was sentenced in the High Court in Christchurch on Wednesday after being found guilty of 42 charges.

The charges included six of intentionally injuring his victims, three of assaulting females, seven assaults with a weapon, four assaults with intent to injure, wounding with intent to injure, nine sexual violation, three rape, six of indecent assault on a child, indecent assault, assault with intent to commit sexual violation, and kidnapping.

At the start of the trial he also pleaded guilty to one charge of assault with a weapon.

The offending took place at various locations in the northern South Island over 13 years. It included Plant whipping a woman with a length of hose on different occasions, punching her in the head and stomach, strangling her and dunking her head under water. Plant also raped a woman and girl, indecently assaulted and did indecent acts with two girls and assaulted a boy.

During the trial Plant claimed the allegations were fabricated by the victims. He did not give evidence at his trial, but the defence called a series of witnesses to say they had not seen any violence in their dealings with the man and the victims.

In a victim impact statement that was read out in court on Wednesday, one of Plant's victims said during the time of the offending she was living in constant fear. "I felt completely helpless and hopeless, like I wasn't a real person. [Plant] turned life into a living nightmare," she said.

She said she still has nightmares about him and her only comfort is knowing he is in prison and not able to hurt her anymore.

Another victim said it would be impossible to put into words the suffering and cruelty she suffered at Plant's hands.

During sentencing Justice Gerald Nation said it had been "harrowing" to listen to the evidence of Plant's victims during trial. "Whatever [sentence I impose] cannot compensate you for the suffering you suffered as a result of this offending," he said.

Justice Nation said Plant's continued denial of his offending, his arrogance and the way he has manipulated others close to him to believe in his innocence, suggests he continues to be a risk to others, including anyone in the community who might cross him. He said there is a significant amount of information in pre-sentence reports which suggest that Plant thinks he is "quite entitled to inflict violence on anyone who displeases him".

Justice Nation ordered that his sentence of 22 years' imprisonment begin on the day his current sentence has been served.