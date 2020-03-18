Sleepy driver crosses centre line and crashes into oncoming vehicles

Five people were injured in a three-car crash caused by John Michael Higgins on State Highway 1 last year on May 19.

John Higgins should have felt refreshed when he left Wellington the day after a social weekend.

Instead, he was exhausted. So exhausted he fell asleep while he was driving, sending his Mazda Bounty veering across the centre line and into the path of two oncoming vehicles.

Five people were injured in the crash and they sat in the Palmerston North District Court on Wednesday as John Michael Higgins, 59, was sentenced on five charges of careless driving causing injury.

He has been disqualified for driving for nine months and put under supervision for nine months. He must also pay each victim $2000.

READ MORE: Six people injured in three-car crash in Horowhenua, helicopter on the way

The court heard Higgins had been at a party in Wellington, where he took ecstasy and drank alcohol.

He drove home the next day, but cannot remember drifting across State Highway 1, near Levin, in the early hours of the evening on May 19.

Although the trace of ecstasy in his blood was not strong enough to impair his driving, it would have contributed to his tiredness, Judge Jonathan Krebs said.

Andrew Davies was sitting behind the passenger in the second car to be hit.

He recalled the driver, Letisha Jackson, 26, shouting: "What's he doing?"

He looked up and saw two headlights drift across the road. As the cars collided, he looked back at his fiancee.

The car spun several times, before his fiancee confirmed she was OK.

"I have the same nightmare that I look over at my fiancee and she isn't awake," he said in a statement to the court.

Jackson's silver station wagon was written off in the crash. It was covered by third-party insurance, but Higgins didn't have insurance.

An early childhood teacher, Jackson took months to heal and has lost all sensation in one leg below the knee.

"I used to love road trips. After the crash I was anxious about driving at night or driving smaller vehicles," she said.

Her husband, David Jackson, recalls the sickening feeling when he thought he had lost his arm. He also suffered a broken femur and required metal braces to walk again.

During the crash, Samantha Haughton, 26, prayed the car wouldn't flip. She suffered sternum injuries from the seat belt and struggled to restrain animals in her job as a vet nurse.

The judge said there were no brake marks or other indication Higgins was awake at the time of the crash.

"You simply couldn't remember what happened. You had been consuming that weekend and there is no doubt that contributed to your tiredness," he told Higgins.

"Driving while overly tired is not dissimilar to driving while affected by alcohol."

The victims completed a restorative justice conference with Higgins.