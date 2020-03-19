Nelson arsons lit by pair seen in car near area, Crown says

Benjamin Durrant faces two arson charges in relation to forest fires in Tasman.

A Nelson couple had motive, means and opportunity to light two fires during a dry summer, a Wellington High Court jury has heard.

Benjamin Durrant and Abigail Page had pleaded not guilty after being charged over two fires lit on roadsides during a summer already plagued by fires in the Nelson district.

Crown prosecutor Mark O´Donoghue on Thursday asked the jury to think about the coincidences.

MARTIN DE RUYTER Residents of Eban Rd in Appleby watch a helicopter with monsoon buckets fight a forest fire near the Moutere Highway.

He said both fires were on a Wednesday, both in the afternoon, both near where they lived, both near pine forests and both times their car was seen at or near the scene and they had admitted being in the car together.

"Those sorts of similarities strongly suggest that the same person lit both fires," he said.

The Crown case had been that during a long hot summer, the Tasman area had a state of emergency after a massive accidental fire.

O´Donoghue said the day the state of emergency ended was the day Durrant lit the first fire on Feburary 27. He also tried to light a second on March 6.

"If you rip up a piece of your black Tshirt to set a fire your actions are intentional not reckless," he said.

He said Page was guilty if she knew what he was going to do.

Durrant was holding a grudge after losing his job.

"We have motive, means and opportunity. Don't you get to the point of who else could possibly have done it?"

The charges were amended by Justice David Goddard on Thursday.

Durrant now faces a charge of attempted arson and one of damaging pine trees intentionally by arson.

Page faces two charges of aiding and abetting him to do it.

Durrant's lawyer Steven Zindel said the jury had to be cautious about what Page had said about his client.

She had lied several times and anything she said about what Durrant did should be taken with a great deal of caution, he said.

There were dry conditions, where something like a roadside stop having a cigarette could go wrong, mistakes could occur or something can happen, which would not reach the level of deliberate intention that the Crown said it was.

Page's lawyer Robert Lithgow said Durrant lit the fires and did not need a reason to do it, because he was a loose cannon and it was the type of impulsive guy he was.

He said Page knew he lit the first fire in February because she saw him do it, but it was too late to stop it.

She only knew about the second fire in March because she was told about it after.

"She is teamed up with a guy who back in 2004 has done this - set a punctured butane canister on fire," he said.

"How can she be responsible for what he does?"

The jury is to hear the judge sum up and begin deliberations on Friday.