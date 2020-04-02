The Homicide Report: 2019 the worst year for intimate partner homicide in a decade

More women allegedly died at the hands of a partner or ex partner in 2019 than any year in the past decade – numbers the justice minister says are both "upsetting and disturbing".

It comes as The Homicide Report, a major Stuff investigation, obtains never-before-released police data that reveals the vast majority of men who kill an intimate partner have at least one violence conviction.

Despite that, police say a scheme that allows women to background check new partners they suspect have a violent past is being under utilised.

According to The Homicide Report, at least 126 people – 86 men, 27 women and 13 young people – died in suspicious or homicidal circumstances in 2019. That number includes the 51 people killed in the Christchurch terror attack.

READ MORE:

* The Homicide Report: Full analysis

* Coronavirus: Police plan for spike in family violence

* '79,000 victims, 79,000 too many' says Justice Minister

* What is overkill, and why is it so common in New Zealand?

* The Homicide Report: NZ's Family Violence record 'horrific', says Jacinda Ardern

Among those victims are 12 women who were allegedly killed by a partner or ex-partner, making 2019 the worst year for intimate partner violence since 2009.

New Zealand's homicide rate is low by international standards, but the nation consistently outranks other developed countries when it comes to family violence, particularly intimate partner violence and child abuse. On average, nine women are killed by their partner or ex-partner every year.

Officials fear the isolation and stress created by the Covid-19 response will lead to a spike in domestic abuse.

The Homicide Report, which is built around a database of more than 1100 homicides spanning 2004 to 2019, has obtained a new tranche of police data. Released under the Official Information Act, it reveals the age, ethnicity and violent histories of people charged with homicide offences.

The data shows intimate partner killings touch all sectors of society, more than other types of homicide, but they are still skewed towards the most deprived areas.

The average age of a killer in New Zealand is 32, but men who kill a partner or ex-partner are typically a decade older.

Nearly half the intimate partner perpetrators identified as European and a quarter were Māori. Māori feature more prominently across other homicide types.

Significantly, 93 per cent of men who kill their partner or ex-partner have at least one violence conviction, the data shows.

In 2015, police launched the Family Violence Information Disclosure Scheme, which allows women to background check a new partner's violent past.

It also enables police to proactively seek out women they believe are in danger and alert them about their partner's history.

Senior Sergeant Daniel Hughes, who administers the scheme, said 88 applications for information were made in 2019. As at March 13, the police had received a further 19. He could not say how many of those applications resulted in information being shared.

"To be perfectly honest, it's not well utilised in New Zealand, certainly not as much as it could be."

Hughes said police ensured women receiving the personal and traumatic information had support from agencies and, where appropriate, family and friends.

"Some of the people coming in are about to be told that their partners have horrendous violence and sexual histories."

Knowledge of a partner's violent past was only part of the issue and escaping a violent relationship could be incredibly hard, he said.

STUFF Dr Ang Jury, CEO of Women's Refuge, says many women know their partners are violent before they seek help.

Women's Refuge chief executive Dr Ang Jury said women who sought help often knew their partner was violent. "You don't meet somebody and then the first thing you do is go to police and say: 'Excuse me, is this dude safe?'."

Often women believed the first two or three violent episodes were isolated incidents and the man would change, Jury said. "Knowing that he has done it to someone else might provide a little bit of comfort, you know, knowing that it's not you, but that's about all."

She said the vast majority of women who approached Women's Refuge didn't want to leave their partner, despite the violence.

"They love this person, they might have children with them, they've invested in imagining a future with them … all of those things hold them in there, thinking that it might change."

Jury said the number of intimate partner homicides in 2019 was "absolutely horrifying" and that work to combat the problem "doesn't appear to be making a hell of a lot of headway".

Too many resources had been dedicated to services resembling an ambulance at the bottom of the cliff and not enough to preventative measures. She acknowledged the Government was trying to tackle major social problems, but there hadn't been a drop-off in the number of women seeking help from her organisation.

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Labour Justice Minister Andrew Little says the domestic violence numbers are disturbing.

The 2019 Wellbeing Budget set aside $320 million to reduce family violence and sexual offending. It included changes to the courts, more support for victims and a stopping violence ad campaign.

Justice Minister Andrew Little said the number of intimate partner homicides in New Zealand last year was "upsetting and disturbing".

"This is disturbing stuff and we have to find … a way to prevent it from happening ... which is the big challenge that we've got."

It was important that agencies worked with not only victims, but also perpetrators. "No community is immune from [family violence] … and that's why trying to work out if there's a single driver … is difficult, because there's not."

It's just a hunch, but he wonders if men have struggled to adapt to "changing social trends".

"We should not and cannot stereotype any more, that just because you're the bloke you're expected to go out and be the chief breadwinner and the chief of the family – that isn't 21st century New Zealand any more and perhaps it's that adjustment we're having difficulty with."

But Jury said there had been far more dramatic shifts in decades gone by. "I don't think we've got to a point where men in their 40s and 50s have suddenly looked around and thought 'Oh my god, the women have taken over the world'."

KEVIN STENT / STUFF Devon Polaschek, Victoria University clinical psychologist Associate Professor, says the reasons men kill their partners are complex.

Devon Polaschek, a psychology professor at Waikato University, said Little's suggestion was a small piece of a very complex puzzle.

Men who felt insecure about their role in a family were among the most dangerous. "Arguably that's what drives a lot of the power and control strategies, which for some men are very much at the core of why they kill their partner."

Mental illness, drug and alcohol abuse, financial stress, unprocessed childhood trauma and the normalisation of violence across generations were other contributing factors, said Polaschek, who is also director of the NZ Institute for Security and Crime Science.

Jury said she was thrilled to see The Homicide Report had obtained data that provided an insight into the types of men committing intimate partner violence.

"One of the things we talk about a lot, and that I emphasise everywhere that I speak, is that domestic violence isn't a Māori problem and that it is a social problem. This is the first time I've actually heard evidence that backs that up. It's refreshing to see something that takes the focus away from brown men as the most violent."

She acknowledged Māori were significantly over represented in the statistics, but that was not surprising given they were among the poorest, and had some of the highest rates of mental health and drug and alcohol issues.

SUPPLIED Holly Carrington, Shine spokeswoman, says the stats don't always tell the full story.

Shine policy advisor Holly Carrington said the homicide statistics represented a small fraction of domestic violence. "What we don't know from those stats is how many were very nearly killed."

Shine was inundated with woman needing help, Carrington said. "We're not able to . . . come close to meeting the demand for our services so we have to focus on the highest risk cases."

* An earlier version of this story said 85 per cent of men who kill a partner or ex-partner have a previous conviction for violence. In fact that number is 93 per cent. The 85 per cent is for all types of homicidal family violence.