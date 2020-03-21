Four dealt drug-related charges after meth, weapons found

Four people have been arrested in Blockhouse Bay's Dundee Place following a routine inquiry by police (file photo).

Four people have been arrested after drugs, weapons and drug paraphernalia were found during an incident at Blockhouse Bay.

The first man fired a blank round from a pistol, before fleeing the property on Dundee Place during a routine inspection at 9.30pm on Saturday, a police spokesman said.

The 35-year-old was later arrested and found to be in possession of methamphetamine and $10,000 cash.

He has been charged with possession of meth for supply and will appear in the Auckland District Court on April 9. Further charges are expected.

Three other men aged 26, 28 and 33 were found in a vehicle at the property's driveway, where weapons, drugs and drug paraphernalia were found.

The men, who are known gang members or associates, were also arrested and dealt drug-related charges.

West Auckland Area Commander Inspector Grant Tetzlaff said police are committed to reducing harm to the community caused by those looking to profit from illegal drugs.

"We are determined to target those who profit through the manufacture and distribution of illicit drugs . . . with complete disregard for the ongoing social harm they cause.

"Anyone who is participating in this type of activity should get the message - your behaviour will not be tolerated."

He added that anyone who threatens police staff would be held accountable.

"This behaviour is completely unacceptable and has no place in our community."

Anyone with information relating to organised crime and drug-related offences can report it to police by phone 105 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Anyone affected by drug addiction can get help through the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797 or by texting 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.