Police officer has careless driving charge over Auckland crash dropped

The left side front bumper of the police car was damaged in the collision.

sAn Auckland police officer charged with careless driving after his patrol car hit another car on a call out has avoided a conviction.

Ian Gideon Warren was charged in relation to a crash while on duty in Auckland's Stonefields area last January.

At the time of the incident, a police spokeswoman told Stuff, officers were responding to an incident when a patrol car collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Ngahue Drive and Norman Lesser Drive.

Auckland City District Commander Karyn Malthus said police acknowledged the decision of the court and Warren remained a "valued member of the organisation".



The civilian driver of the car received minor injuries during the incident and was spoken to at the scene. No police staff were injured.

Warren was charged in July following a review of the incident. But he was discharged without conviction at Auckland District Court after successfully completing the police diversion scheme.

The scheme allows first time offenders, or those charged with specific low-level offending, to be dealt with outside the court system.

They avoid getting a criminal record but must complete courses, such as counselling and rehabilitation, to acknowledge they take responsibility for their offending.