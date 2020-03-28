Son doesn't want contact with his 'uncool, eccentric' father

The son said his dad was "embarrassing" and "not cool". (FILE PHOTO)

A 14-year-old boy doesn't want contact with his "embarrassing" and "not cool" 68-year-old father, but a High Court judge has ruled the dad can still attend school events.

After a Family Court decision delivered a a no-contact order, the father successfully appealed part of the decision to the High Court.

In a judgment released by Justice Matthew Muir, he stated the pair had had no contact for two years.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Justice Matthew Muir ordered that the father was able to attend school events as long as he didn't engage in physical or verbal communication with his son. (FILE PHOTO)

"He is not a bad father in the sense of being abusive or neglectful, but he is an older parent (nearly 69) and, his counsel acknowledges, has certain eccentricities," the judgment said.

The son maintained he did not want any contact with his dad, who he considers "embarrassing" and "not cool".

The father sought a staged therapeutic intervention and a contact order allowing him to observe and be present at various milestones in his son's development such as school prize-givings. This was previously declined by the Family Court.

Justice Muir dismissed the first part of the appeal but allowed the father to be present at school cultural and sporting events, open days and school prize-givings.

The father must not engage in any physical or verbal contact with his son and must be accompanied by another responsible adult at all times, Justice Muir ordered.

The boy's mother and father separated when he was an infant and in 2010 there was a parenting order made by consent which allowed supervised contact by the father.

In 2012, the dad applied to have more time with his son unsupervised.

In 2017, the son withdrew from supervised contact, the catalyst being his dad missing a contact session, despite the dad saying he telegraphed his absence in advance.

At the Family Court, the dad accepted some responsibility for the loss of contact however he said the mum had "alienated" their son. Justice Muir disagreed with this.

Psychologist Dr Kate Birch concluded the boy was not alienated and his inability to express reasons for not wishing to see his father beyond saying he was "embarrassing" and "not cool" suggested a lack of coaching by his mother.

The Family Court concluded the boy's rejection of his father was an "accumulation of these unusual presentations and behaviours".

On appeal, Justice Muir disagreed with the Family Court Judge but said some of the father's actions may have been ill-advised, such as setting up a website for his son and befriending his sister's friends on Facebook.

The father "obviously struggles" from time to time with interpersonal relationships, boundaries and developing an empathetic relationship with children, Dr Birch said.

"However...there is no suggestion of physical or psychological abuse and the worst that can apparently be said of him by [the son] is that he is 'embarrassing' and 'not cool'," Justice Muir said.

The High Court judge did state if the father was allowed to watch events at his son's school there may be a "significant risk" the boy would be "exposed to certain traits of his father that he finds difficult to deal with".

"On the other hand there is the prospect of establishing at least some basis - rooted in the father's pride in his son's achievements - for a renewed relationship in future."

Justice Muir reserved the right for the boy's mother to apply for the Family Court for orders varying or cancelling the order if the father did not adhere to the conditions or if he engaged in any disruptive conduct while observing.