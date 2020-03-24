Dunedin service station robbed at gunpoint for cash, cigarettes

Supermarkets, pharmacies and petrol stations will be open and serving customers.

A gun-wielding robber fled with cash and cigarettes from a Dunedin service station.

The armed robbery unfolded at the Kaikorai Valley Z service station about 9.45pm on Monday.

A police spokesman said two men entered the store demanding money and cigarettes, with one presenting a firearm.

The men then left with cash and cigarettes. The exact amount is not yet known.

While the victim was not injured during the incident, they were "very shaken and are receiving support", the spokeswoman said.

The police investigation was ongoing and anyone with information was urged to call 105.

The owner of the company referred comment to Z, with a spokeswoman saying it was a matter for police.

She confirmed that from Wednesday at 5pm, Z was moving to a locked-door policy across its service stations in compliance with the Government's level 4 advice.

That meant fuel would be available to purchase via Night Pay, Pay at Pump, or in Z App (via Sharetank or Fastlane).

A Night Pay window would operate for store items also, "meaning we're effectively a drive through service".

That policy would add an additional level of security, she said.