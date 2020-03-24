Police uncover human remains off Desert Rd

The remains were discovered in an area off the Desert Rd.

Human remains have been uncovered in the central North Island after police received information that led to the discovery.

Police announced on Tuesday afternoon human remains had been found in the area around Rangipo Intake Rd by police undertaking a land search.

"A team of officers have been searching an area around Rangipo Intake Road, off the Desert Road in the central North Island after police received information which led them to have grave fears for a person," police said in a statement.

Police at the scene on Tuesday uncovered human remains buried at a site off Rangipo Intake Road.

The remains appear to have been in place for a period of time.

A scene guard is present and the process for getting the remains ready to remove off-site is not expected to be completed until Wednesday.

A post mortem will then take place.

"It is expected to take some time before the formal identification process is completed."

Until the remains have been formally identified, police will not be speculating on the possible identity of the deceased.