A murder that's all too familiar: Alicia McCallion died at the hands of her obsessed ex

Peter & Millie McCallion remember their daughter, Alicia, who's life was taken at 21 by jealous ex partner, Karl John Eddy, eight years ago.

The moment Millicent McCallion turned the key in the lock, her daughter's dog burst through the open front door.

It was part of Millicent's morning routine, to let the German pointer-cross Snoopy out of her daughter's sleep-out. Alicia, known as AJ to friends and family, started work at the recycling depot early.

But on the morning of December 12, 2012, Millicent noticed her daughter's overalls strewn across the floor.

She turned to Snoopy and asked: "Did your mistress sleep in?"

The mother-of-three left Snoopy outside and walked into her daughter's dimly lit room. Inside, she found AJ face down on the floor, next to the bed.

"I just thought: 'What a weird place to sleep'." Millicent knelt down and touched AJ's leg. It was cold. "I wanted to cover her up but... I don't know what made me not do it."

Her brain couldn't make sense of what she saw.

What the McCallions have been through is both extraordinarily shocking and all too familiar. Their creative, beautiful, warm daughter was murdered by Karl John Eddy, the man who at one time professed his love for her.

Like AJ, half of all women killed in New Zealand die at the hands of an intimate partner.

The Homicide Report, a major Stuff data investigation, shows that in 2019, 12 women were allegedly killed by men they had been in a relationship with, making it the worst year for fatal partner violence in a decade.

While New Zealand's homicide rate is low by international standards, the country consistently outranks other developed nations when it comes to family violence. On average, nine women are killed by their partner or ex-partner every year.

And like the vast majority of men who kill their partners and ex-partners – more than 90 per cent – Karl John Eddy had previous convictions. 68 in total, and some related to violence against previous partners.

LAWRENCE SMITH Peter and Millie McCallion found their daughter's body after she was murdered by her ex-partner.

LIFE WITH KARL

AJ had a strong creative streak. At the age of 21, she was working in a tattoo parlour.

Across the road, in the window of a cafe, stood Eddy. He was 17 years older and had children to a previous partner but was now single.

Eddy stared at AJ, watching her work. He penned a note: "I really like your smile and this is my phone number."

"Seeing how she was so young, I felt like the senior tattooist should have stepped in and told him to bugger off," recalls Millicent.

AJ made the call. She would sneak out at night to see Eddy.

"I didn't even know about it and someone said: 'Who's Alicia's new boyfriend?' I said: 'She doesn't have a boyfriend.'," says Millicent. "Mothers are always the last to know."

Facebook Alicia McCallion had a strong creative streak and loved gardening.

Eddy was unemployed. He moved into the McCallion family home in Papakura.

There was tension in the household when money went missing. A skill-saw belonging to one of AJ's older brothers also disappeared before Eddy and AJ moved out.

They flatted for a while and adopted a stray dog, Snoopy, after he walked into their house.

But Eddy's lack of work meant the couple struggled to make ends meet. AJ took up gardening and growing vegetables in an effort to save money. But she eventually asked her parents if they could move back into the sleep-out.

Peter McCallion recalls asking his daughter: "Are you sure you want to bring Karl?".

AJ said she was sure.

Before they moved back, Peter built an internal wall, blocking Eddy's access to the rest of the house.

SUPPLIED Snoopy the German pointer cross walked into Alicia McCallion's life

Initially he thought Eddy was another casualty of the global financial crisis.

He remembers Eddy getting a temporary job road working. "He claimed he was driving steam rollers but he was probably doing the old lolly-pop sign job."

The following day Eddy called in sick and gave the job away. "That's when my attitude changed."

Early on, the McCallions had given Eddy the use of Millicent's old car. Eddy claimed he had forgotten to put oil in it and the engine seized.

Then there was the loan of money for another car. That too disappeared. Eddy said he had driven it to the supermarket and it was stolen from the carpark.

"He was a guy who thought the world owed him a job but he didn't have to work for it," Peter says.

As far as anyone knows he never hit AJ but Millicent says he did thump Snoopy.

The relationship was rocky and after two years, AJ had had enough.

"He was sitting around on his ass and she was working her butt off with this temporary employment job and she got really upset because when she went and checked her bank account, he had already taken all the money out."

On about December 2, 2012, AJ found the courage to break-up with Eddy.

AJ and Snoopy stayed in the sleep-out. Eddy moved back in with his mother in Manurewa.

Peter later asked his daughter if Eddy might hurt her. AJ told her father Eddy loved her. "She still thought he would never hurt her."

ALEX LIU/STUFF A Stuff analysis of over 1000 homicides lays bare a series of deeply entrenched social issues behind killings.

'ALTERNATIVE REALITY'

Everyone noticed the change in AJ - she seemed happier and her confidence was returning. Her creativity was in full bloom. She was drawing and designing new tattoos at night and working in her garden.

AJ had trained as a hairdresser but Peter saw his daughter's future in gardening and hoped she might enroll in a course at the Manukau Botanical Gardens.

"I was watching her in the garden and she had this big smile and I thought: 'Gosh, how could someone be so happy about weeding the garden?'"

Meanwhile, Eddy still hoped he and AJ would get back together. He spoke of plans to buy a car and attend an anger management course.

He applied for a job at the recycling centre where AJ worked. He would turn up unannounced and ask AJ's colleagues not to tell her he was there.

He bought AJ a wedding ring. He sent a text message to her saying he would drop it off, along with some of her clothes he had.

AJ responded: "I don't want the ring." She didn't want to get back together.

Peter helped Eddy move furniture back to his mother's place. During one of the trips, Eddy asked if AJ had a new boyfriend.

"He made the point: 'You know I've never been harmful to her... There's a lot of people out there who would do harm to someone'.

"I think he was trying to plant the seed in my mind that if something did happen to her, it could be someone else."

Around the same time, Eddy began threatening AJ. He told her he would smash her head through a wall, and that if she ever got a new boyfriend he would kill them both.

On Tuesday, December 11, Eddy contacted her through a fake Facebook account. The message read: "Watch your back whore'".

AJ knew Eddy had sent it. She showed the message to her mother, and Millicent asked if she wanted to sleep in the main house.

"She said: 'No, he doesn't have the balls to do anything. He's all talk'. I kind of wished I did insist."

Later, evidence at his trial showed Eddy had also set about creating what Justice Rebecca Ellis would describe as an "alternative reality".

He told his niece that AJ had texted him, complaining about being stalked by a man at her work.

That was a lie. It was the beginnings of Eddy's amateur effort to divert police attention elsewhere

John Selkirk Karl John Eddy's first court appearance in the Manukau District Court.

DECEMBER 12, 2012

Not all of Eddy's movements are known but it's believed sometime after 3am, he left his phone by his bed, possibly taking with him a change of clothes. Armed with a serrated knife, he climbed into his mother's car.

He parked about a block away from the McCallions' home and approached on foot through an orchard that backs onto the property.

It was still dark, about 4am, but AJ was already up, getting ready for work.

It's not clear how Eddy got into the sleep-out. Whatever happened, Snoopy didn't make a sound.

At his trial the pathologist suggested Eddy punched AJ in the face, causing her to stumble. As she turned her back Eddy grabbed her from behind.

The pair struggled. AJ's wardrobe doors were both pushed inwards, broken off their hinges. But it didn't take long for Eddy to overpower her.

He stabbed AJ in the abdomen three times, before cutting her throat, almost from ear-to-ear.

Eddy slashed both carotid arteries and her trachea, making it impossible for AJ to call out to her sleeping parents and brothers in the nearby house.

After murdering her, Eddy dropped AJ's body allowing her to fall face first onto the floor. She died almost instantly. He left her body in that way, to be found by Millicent hours later.

Eddy took AJ's cell phone but left a bloodied fingerprint on the door handle as he left.

Phil Doyle Police at the McCallion's home on the day of Alicia's murder.

FINDING THEIR DAUGHTER

Peter had sat down to eat breakfast while his wife went to let Snoopy out. Moments later she was banging on the door and yelling "Come quick, Alicia's covered in blood".

He says his first thought was maybe his daughter had been beaten.

Peter walked into the darkened sleep-out looking for AJ, checking the bathroom and the living area before heading to the bedroom. He wept as he recalled her lying on the floor, next to the bed.

"I knelt down beside her and her face was to the side and her eye was wide open and I … felt her legs and felt she was cold. I checked for breathing and there was no sign of life."

One of his first thoughts was a sense of awareness that he was in a crime scene.

As Peter headed back to the house he told his son: "The bastard's already killed her".

Phil Doyle Police took away the door to Alicia's sleep-out after finding Karl John Eddy's fingerprint in Alicia's blood on the door knob.

Millicent called an ambulance. The 111 call taker insisted they go back inside and check for signs of life.

"I kind of half lifted her up and that's when her head fell back and the big gaping wound… because at that point we didn't know how she died and her head dropped. At that point Millicent let out a huge scream."

The couple could hear sirens in the distance but for a long time they didn't seem to be getting closer. "[They] just seemed to go on forever."

Police were sealing off the surrounding streets before allowing the ambulance into the scene.

AMATEUR ATTEMPTS

Eddy continued to lay a false trail for detectives. He used AJ's phone to send a series of text messages to himself. He threw it out the car window as he drove down the motorway.

Eddy got rid of the murder weapon in the same manner, tossing it into trees near the Takanini motorway off-ramp.

Police would later find the knife after intercepting his phone calls from prison. Eddy told a friend to look for the "thing" with the "black handle" that is "serrated".

David White Karl John Eddy in the dock of the High Court in Auckland where he was found guilty of murder.

Only hours after the murder, Eddy phoned the McCallion family home to say he was worried about AJ being stalked by a man at her work.

"It's too late Karl, she's already dead," Peter told him.

Eddy was immediately a person of interest. He attempted to build an alibi, explaining he had taken a sleeping pill and had slept through the night. However, when detectives checked his bottle, they found there were no pills missing.

Online banking records showed Eddy had checked his account in the early hours of the morning. He had been up all night.

The following day, he posted a Stuff article relating to AlJ's death on Facebook.

Addressing the McCallions, Eddy wrote: "i carnt imagine how u are feeling at this moment like you i carnt get over she has gone …"

After a friend commented on his post, Eddy responded: "i still cant bleave some one took her away from me and her family she neva had a bad bown in her body only 2years ago we where still talking on getting married".

Three days later Eddy was arrested and charged with murder.

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF Justice Rebecca Ellis was unmoved by Eddy's apology letter that consisted of one line only

EDDY IN COURT

The Crown's case against Eddy was compelling. His fingerprint, in AJ's blood, was found on the door to her sleepout.

Forensic scientists can't put a timeframe on exactly how long blood has been on a surface but because Eddy's fingerprint was on an area frequently touched, the Crown prosecutor Nick Williams said it was fresh.

There was other evidence against Eddy, namely the words that came from his own mouth.

The poor spelling of Eddy's text messages sent from AJ's phone suggested he was the author.

On the day of the murder Eddy told family and friends that AJ had been stabbed and her throat had been cut - but it would be sometime before that information was in the public domain.

The jury returned a verdict of guilty. At sentencing, Justice Rebecca Ellis described Eddy's crime as weak and cowardly.

"... I have no doubt that Alicia McCallion was the best thing that ever happened to you. You, however, were the worst thing that ever happened to her."

She noted Eddy showed no remorse and intended to appeal.

"You are of course entitled to do that although, for what it's worth, my own view is that the evidence against you was overwhelming."

It seems Eddy took the advice. There is no record of him appealing.

"...[Y]ou are a person who resorts to violence when you become angry and your ability to justify your behaviour to yourself suggests that some of the normal checks and balances that stop people acting on their feelings of anger are missing in your case."

Eddy expressed what little empathy he had in a letter to the Court - a single sentence. He said he felt sorry for the McCallion family after AJ "past away".

Williams described Eddy's gesture as "much too little and much too late".

SUPPLIED The urn that holds the ashes of Alicia McCallion stands in the living room of her parents' Papakura home.

The judge said Eddy's 68 previous convictions spanned 26 years and included possessing weapons, threatening to kill, breaching protection orders and assaulting a woman.

"Although none of your previous convictions come anywhere near the gravity of the present one, they disclose a disturbing pattern of anger and aggression."

She sentenced Eddy to life in prison with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years.

"Your anger and hatred exploded like a bomb tearing apart a family who had previously taken you into their home and generously accepted you as part of it. In return, you took from them what they had held most dear."

LIFE AFTER DEATH

AJ was murdered less than two weeks before Christmas.

"The court case itself was tough," says Millicent, "but the first Christmas was even tougher… What the grandchildren couldn't understand was on that first Christmas, there were gifts from Auntie AJ and they were like: 'How come we've got this when she's dead?' ... We had to explain that she bought them before she was killed."

Meanwhile Eddy had told his mother that he had bought bikes for his children's Christmas and they were hidden in the attic of the McCallion's sleepout.

Eddy's mother called Peter, asking for the bikes.

"I had a look up there and there was no sign of bikes, it was all his rubbish. So we went out and bought the bikes for the kids."

The police delivered them to Eddy's mother.

"Those kids were ok… It must be hard for them to live with it too. Well, not everyone's Christmas had to be ruined."

Supplied The snowball tree, planted in the back garden of the McCallion property.

A snowball tree grows in the McCallion's back garden. It's white puffy flowers mark the spot where Peter buried the section of blood stained carpet from the sleepout.

Victim Support and the police sent around a commercial cleaner but Peter ended up doing most of the work. It wasn't just the blood of his daughter, but the chemicals left behind by forensics and fingerprint experts.

There was help from the community. The family has chosen to remain in their Papakura home which has since been blessed.

"When the community helps you, do you abandon the community?" asks Peter.

For a time after AJ's murder, Millicent was overwhelmed by her loss.

"As a mum I felt like I had to be strong for Peter, strong for my sons, my daughter-in-law, my grandchildren. Probably to the extent that I actually forgot that I was allowed to be sad, I was allowed to cry."

She says talking about her grief and sharing the hopes she had for her daughter has helped.

"I would have loved to have done AJ's wedding, once she found someone who was nice, that we agreed with."

It will take a "really big miracle" for her to one day forgive Eddy.

"As a Christian I still fight with myself because I hear so many other people whose children have been killed and they have said: "We forgive the perpetrator". Well I'm sorry, I don't. I know I should because it's better for my own health but that's between me and God."

AJ's parents don't ever want Eddy released from prison.

Peter would like certain types of criminal offending made public, so rather than relying on media coverage, partners can search an online database to discover a man's violent past.

"Maybe after time they could drop off the register if they've proven they've reformed and got the right behavioural characteristics… People can change... It shouldn't be for life but people who are continually doing that type of thing, people need to be warned about them."

But he also believes in rehabilitation. "We've got to spend more money that way. It's no good just locking people up."

SUPPLIED Grace Millane was murdered by a man she met on a Tinder date.

TALKING TO AJ

Millicent still talks to her daughter.

The urn that holds AJ's ashes is in the living room, decorated with a photo of the smiling 23 year-old. There's another photo of AJ in the kitchen, on the fridge.

One of the ways she remembers AJ are the tattoos on her arms, both designed and inked by her daughter.

"I was her guinea pig," laughs Millicent, "like with her hairdressing, I was a guinea pig for that too."

Peter has a tattoo of his daughter on his shoulder that he got done after her death.

The couple recently went shopping for the Love Grace handbag appeal.

Launched by the family of the murdered British backpacker, Grace Millane, the appeal involved people buying handbags and filling them with cosmetics and other personal items for Women's Refuge.

"The jewellery was AJ's jewellery... She made jewellery as well... Lots of bracelets and earrings and some necklaces."

Love Grace collected 4000 handbags from across New Zealand.

"We've been blessed with AJ in our lives, it's sad that she was taken from us but you've got to learn to love, you've got to carry on."

She gets angry when people talk to her of "closure".

"That's just BS, you don't get closure, you just learn to live with the hole and your life is different."

Eight years have passed since they found the body of their murdered daughter. Even now, when the McCallions hear sirens, they are taken right back to that day on December 12, 2012.

"Nowadays, anytime I hear a siren, I say a prayer."

WHERE TO GET HELP

If the situation is urgent call police on 111.

For information about family violence, what it is and where to get help, visit the Are You OK? website.

Family Violence Information Line (0800 456 450) provides self-help information and connects people to services where appropriate. It is available seven days a week, from 9am to 11pm, with an after-hours message redirecting callers in the case of an emergency.

Call Oranga Tamariki on 0508 326 459 or email contact@mvcot.govt.nz if you are concerned about a child or young person.

Women's Refuge – phone 0800 REFUGE (733 843) or look in the White pages of the phone book for your local refuge.

Shine 'Safe Homes in NZ everyday' – free helpline 0508 744 633 provides information to victims of family violence and to those worried about a friend or family member who might be experiencing family violence.

National Network of Stopping Violence is a network of community organisations working to end men's violence against women and children across New Zealand.

To find your nearest office visit the National Network of Stopping Violence website.

* Correction: An earlier version of this story said 85 per cent of men who kill a partner or ex-partner have a previous conviction for violence. In fact that number is 93 per cent. The 85 per cent is for all types of homicidal family violence.