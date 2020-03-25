Ōtara shooting accused appear in court charged with murder

Police were called at about 11.45pm on February 28 to a report of a gunshot on Bairds Rd where a man died.

Two men charged with the murder of an Ōtara man who died following a shooting have appeared in court.

A 24-year-old was found critically injured but died at the scene, following an apparent shooting in Ōtara on February 28.

Two men were arrested and charged with murder after police were called at about 11.45pm to a report of a gunshot on Bairds Rd.

The pair, who both have interim name suppression, appeared via audio visual link on Wednesday at the High Court at Auckland in front of Justice Sally Fitzgerald.

Justice Fitzgerald set down a trial date for May 14 next year after the 30-year-old defendant pleaded not guilty and the 28-year-old was remanded without plea.

The judge continue interim name suppression for the defendants and the victim's name suppression continued.

Both men were remanded in custody.