Dunedin man dies in crash after fleeing police near Oamaru

Dunedin man Christopher Narayan Blair, 32, died after fleeing police in North Otago on Saturday. (File photo)

A Dunedin man has been named as the person killed in a fatal fleeing driver incident near Oamaru.

He was 32-year-old Christopher Narayan Blair, a police spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Officers saw a person driving dangerously on Hampden-Palmerston Rd in Bushey, Waitaki, about 6.30am on Saturday.

They spotted the vehicle again about 30 minutes later near Alma, south of Oamaru, and tried to stop it.

The driver fled, and police followed for a short time before abandoning the pursuit.

The driver later crashed at the intersection of Severn St and Wansbeck St in Oamaru.

Blair died at the scene while another in the car was flown to Dunedin Hospital. They remained in a serious but stable condition on Wednesday.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, the spokeswoman said.

Anyone who saw the incident is asked to call police on 105 and quote event number P041408802.