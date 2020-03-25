Charges laid after two people died in Otago 4WD buggy crash

The crash happened in the Kakanui mountains near Ranfurly.

Charges have been laid following a 4WD buggy crash that killed two people in Otago.

Gary David Murphy, 50, and Trevor Floyd Smith, 55, both of the United Kingdom, were killed when the buggy, operated by Queenstown-based Prestige Adventures crashed near Ranfurly on March 23 last year.

A WorkSafe spokeswoman said "parties" faced charges under the Health and Safety at Work Act and the Adventure Activities Regulations.

They are due to appear in the Oamaru District Court on April 22.

The crash occurred on a "private, multi-day adventure expedition" during a four-wheel-drive buggy stage, the company said in an earlier statement.

Dome Hill Station owner David Douglas earlier told Stuff the crash happened in a remote area of his station.

The pair who died were with a tour group that did not have permission to be on his property, he said.

Douglas said it was uncommon for tours to venture around the Kakanui Ranges.